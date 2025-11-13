TelcoBridges Delivers Do-Not-Originate Blocking for Service Providers with Somos’ RealNumber® DNO Data

Accelerate fraud detection and prevent millions of spoofed or fraudulent calls

Solution Enables Service Providers to Stop Fraudulent Calls Before They Start

TelcoBridges' API framework enables ProSBC and Tmedia devices to connect to the RealNumber DNO database, making real-time DNO checks easy for service providers.” — Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO of TelcoBridges

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TelcoBridges today announced the integration of Somos’ RealNumber® DNO dataset to help U.S. service providers combat telecom fraud with a ready-to-deploy Do-Not-Originate (DNO) Module. By leveraging trusted, authoritative number intelligence from Somos, TelcoBridges and their customers can accelerate fraud detection and prevent millions of spoofed or fraudulent calls before they reach end users.

Available within TelcoBridges’ ProSBC Session Border Controllers and Tmedia gateways, the DNO Module uses their built-in API capabilities to connect directly with Somos’ RealNumber® database, the most comprehensive DNO dataset in the industry. Each outbound call is automatically verified in real time, and calls originating from numbers listed in the database can be blocked before completing the next leg.

“TelcoBridges is proud to collaborate with Somos to bring RealNumber DNO data directly to the network edge,” said Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO of TelcoBridges. “Our API framework enables ProSBC and Tmedia devices to connect to the RealNumber DNO database, making real-time DNO checks easy for service providers.”

“At Somos, we’re committed to empowering the industry with trusted numbering intelligence that strengthens the integrity of voice communications,” said Bill LaRuffa, VP, Commercial Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Somos. “By working with TelcoBridges, we’re making it easier for service providers to access RealNumber DNO data at the network edge — helping to stop fraudulent calls before they start and restore trust in every interaction.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) new DNO blocking rules, which take effect on December 15, 2025. These rules require all service providers to verify outbound calls against a DNO list to prevent spoofed or fraudulent traffic from reaching consumers.

The TelcoBridges DNO Module requires minimal setup and no additional network infrastructure. For more information about the TelcoBridges DNO Module or to schedule a demo, visit www.telcobridges.com.

About TelcoBridges:

TelcoBridges designs, develops, and manufactures carrier-grade telecommunications solutions for session border controllers (SBCs) and VoIP media gateways. Trusted by thousands of service providers worldwide, TelcoBridges’ ProSBC and Tmedia platforms deliver reliability, scalability, and performance for evolving voice networks. Learn more at www.telcobridges.com.

About Somos:

Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos’ solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.