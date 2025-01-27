TelcoBridges Announces Major Updates to its ProSBC Session Border Controller System & Resources

ProSBC is purpose-built to address the demands of VoIP, Unified Communications and Call Center solutions

TelcoBridges is Making Major Investments in ProSBC to Accelerate Innovation and Improve Customer Support

ProSBC is a software-based session border controller, protecting networks from attack while offering extensive SIP interoperability and routing features with outstanding session handling performance.” — Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO of TelcoBridges

MONTREAL, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TelcoBridges, a leader in carrier-grade session border controller (SBC) software, today announced major investments in its ProSBC system, reinforcing the commitment to delivering a cost-effective, high performance and reliable session border controller.

With the successful integration of GR-303 compatibility into the Tmedia Gateway line last year, TelcoBridges is doubling down on ProSBC in 2025.

“We want continue providing value for our ProSBC customers,” said Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO of TelcoBridges. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to accelerating the pace of new feature development, increasing communication and transparency with customers, and providing unparalleled support to the hundreds of service providers who rely on ProSBC to meet their network needs.”

What’s new with ProSBC starting in 2025:

1. Customers will receive more features faster, thanks to a 40% increase in software development team headcount at TelcoBridges’ Montreal headquarters.

2. ProSBC version 3.3 is available now. Version 3.3 includes TLS 1.3, improved RTP performance on VMware, enhanced routing capabilities, and software transcoding for u-law and a-law codecs.

3. Customers can manage their systems with ease, thanks to the new ProSBC documentation that provides detailed instructions and screenshots on how to install, configure and troubleshoot the ProSBC.

4. ProSBC users can request access to the product roadmap. Customers who do so will have visibility into upcoming changes and can make requests or provide feedback directly to the TelcoBridges team.

5. All posts in the New ProSBC Forum are guaranteed to be answered by the TelcoBridges support team within 1-business day.

6. Increased collaboration and faster resolution of support cases, thanks to a new ticketing system.

TelcoBridges’ ProSBC is a software-based session border controller, protecting networks from attack while offering extensive SIP interoperability and routing features with outstanding session handling performance. It includes B2BUA, DoS & DDoS protection and advanced call routing features. ProSBC also includes carrier-grade features such as high-availability, encryption and media manipulation capabilities making ownership affordable through an annual subscription business model.

Growth in the SBC market is fueled by the adoption of VoIP, Unified Communications and Call Center solutions. ProSBC is purpose-built to address these demands, offering the performance, scalability and security that service providers require to thrive in this expanding market.

To learn more and to try the award-winning ProSBC, visit www.telcobridges.com/prosbc.

About TelcoBridges:

TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and development of carrier-grade and high-density SBCs and VoIP gateways, facilitating connectivity for cloud communications and traditional telco applications. With expertise in SIP, ISDN, SS7 and many other protocols, TelcoBridges products and services solve difficult connectivity challenges. Based in Montreal, Canada, TelcoBridges has deployed VoIP solutions in more than 110 countries worldwide. TelcoBridges’ brands include: FreeSBC™, ProSBC™, Tmedia™ (VoIP media gateways), Tsig™ (signaling gateways), and Tmonitor™ (real-time network monitoring equipment). For more information, visit www.telcobridges.com.

Contact Information:

Anna Sopeltseva, Marketing Director, Tel: +1 450 300-2032 ext. 133, asopeltseva@telcobridges.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.