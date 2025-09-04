TelcoBridges Partners with Alianza to Modernize GR-303 Networks

By Bridging Existing GR-303 Access Systems to a Cloud-Based Softswitch, Providers can Reduce Costs and Deploy New Services with Minimum Service Disruption

TelcoBridges can help operators cut annual ownership costs of legacy equipment by up to 80%, all while maintaining uninterrupted service for GR-303 lines and ensuring compliance with FCC requirements.” — Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO of TelcoBridges

MONTREAL, CANADA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TelcoBridges today announced a new strategic solution designed to enable service providers to retire legacy Class 5 switches while preserving their existing GR-303 access infrastructure.

This solution, fully validated for interoperability with Alliance partner Alianza, equips service providers with a proven and practical migration path. The solution will be showcased at Navigate 25, which is Alianza’s flagship industry event for communications leaders in Salt Lake City on September 21–24.

Modernizing GR-303 Networks:

To help providers modernize their networks and manage these challenges, TelcoBridges’ Tmedia gateways offer a fully certified migration path interoperable with Alianza’s MetaSphere Call Feature Server (CFS). The gateways convert GR 303 signaling to H.248 and hand off call control to MetaSphere. This enables carriers to retire obsolete switching systems without impacting service continuity or subscriber access.

“Our partnership with TelcoBridges empowers service providers to modernize their core networks to improve operational efficiency, but also grow services revenue,” said Justin Cooper, EVP of Marketing and Platform Alliances at Alianza.

“Provider networks often rely on GR-303 access that’s costly to replace,” added Maximilien Le Sieur, CEO of TelcoBridges. “Our proposed network modernization plan can help operators cut annual ownership costs of legacy equipment by up to 80%, all while maintaining uninterrupted service for GR-303 lines and ensuring compliance with FCC requirements.”

To demonstrate how this solution is being brought to life, TelcoBridges will sponsor and attend Navigate 25, Alianza’s in-person event this September. Visit the TelcoBridges booth (L5) to dive into real-world case studies and learn how network transformation can change your infrastructure.



About TelcoBridges:

TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and development of carrier-grade and high-density Session Border Controllers and VoIP gateways, deployed in over 110 countries. Known for its scalable, reliable Tmedia gateways, TelcoBridges stands behind a “no end-of-life” policy and provides global expert support.

Contact Information:

Anna Sopeltseva, Marketing Director, Tel: +1 450 300-2032 ext. 133, asopeltseva@telcobridges.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.