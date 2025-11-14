Sona Announces Long-Time Relationship with Medical Advisor, Dr. Tamara C. Takoudes, MD, FACOG

Dr. Takoudes Brings over Two Decades of Clinical Expertise to Support Sona’s Commitment to Advancing Safe, Compliant, and Patient-Centered Ultrasound Technology

I’m honored to continue this journey alongside Sona as Medical Advisor.” — Dr. Takoudes

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sona , the first free, HIPAA-compliant platform that securely delivers shareable ultrasound images directly to a patient’s phone, today announced Tamara C. Takoudes, MD, FACOG, as its trusted Medical Advisor. Dr. Takoudes has played a key advisory role throughout the platform's development, helping shape Sona’s clinical strategy as the company expands its footprint across both medically necessary and elective ultrasound and OB/GYN offices nationwide.A board-certified physician in Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Takoudes brings more than two decades of clinical expertise in high-risk obstetrics. She was an Art History major at Columbia College for her undergraduate work and then attended medical school at the Valegos College of Physician and Surgeons. Her residency was at Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and then she spent three more years for her Maternal Fetal Medicine fellowship at Brown University’s Women and Infants Hospital. She then went on to be on faculty at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and directed the Joslin Diabetes in Pregnancy program until 2015. Currently she works at hospitals outside of Boston to provide high risk care to patients in the community.“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Takoudes to the Sona team as our trusted Medical Advisor,” said Ellen Murphy, CEO of Sona. “Her extensive experience in maternal-fetal medicine provides invaluable insight into the needs of OB/GYN medical practices, helping us ensure that Sona remains a secure, streamlined solution for delivering these important medical images and precious keepsakes to families and physicians.”Dr. Takoudes has practiced high-risk obstetrics since 2004 and is a co-founder of Boston MFM, a private practice specializing in maternal-fetal medicine. She has extensive experience managing complex pregnancies, including preterm labor, multiple gestations, diabetes in pregnancy, preeclampsia, and prenatal diagnosis, and is highly skilled in fetal diagnostic procedures and maternal-fetal care.“I’m honored to continue this journey alongside Sona as Medical Advisor,” said Dr. Takoudes. “As a clinician, I’ve seen firsthand the excitement Sona brings to patients and their families, and I look forward to helping ensure the platform continues to provide a safe, efficient, and easy-to-use solution for sharing high resolution ultrasound images.”Sona’s solution is free for offices to use and takes just 10-15 minutes to set up. Sona not only improves the patient experience, but also allows sonographers to stay HIPAA-compliant while providing those keepsake images to patients. Sona is now available in OBGYN and ultrasound offices across 14 states with more being onboarded every week.To learn more about Sona and join our growing network of providers , visit: https://www.sonagram.com/ultrasound-providers or schedule a demo at https://www.sonagram.com/demo ###About SonaSona (Sonagram, Inc.) is a Boston-based health technology company dedicated to modernizing the ultrasound experience for providers and families. HIPAA-compliant and free for expectant parents, Sona delivers ultrasound images and clips directly from the machine to patients’ phones, helping families share and preserve their pregnancy memories in the digital age. For more information on Sona, visit www.sonagram.com

