Sona Brings Instant, HIPAA-Compliant Ultrasound Sharing to OB/GYN Offices—at No Cost

New Brand Partnership Program Adds Exclusive $300 Patient Perks to Help Practices Stand Out

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sona , the first free, HIPAA-compliant platform that securely delivers ultrasound images directly to patients’ phones, today announced the launch of its Exclusive Brand Partnership Program. Sona’s easy to install, free technology, allows OB/GYN practices to offer expecting parents a modern, tech-forward experience while improving patient satisfaction and setting themselves apart from competitors.Sona’s platform is compatible with all DICOM ultrasound machines, takes offices less than 10 minutes to set up, and requires no additional work for staff to use. Once live, patients automatically receive secure access to their ultrasound images and videos through the Sona app - removing reliance on costly CDs or thermal printouts that fade over time. For many practices, this quick upgrade delivers a noticeable boost in patient satisfaction, online reviews, and retention.“Since bringing Sona into our practice, the response from patients has been incredible. They love having their ultrasound images instantly on their phones, and we’ve seen a noticeable boost in satisfaction and positive feedback. It’s such a simple change that’s made a huge impact on the patient experience.” - Tamara Takoudes, MD, FACOG, Boston MFM.Through the new Brand Partnership Program, Sona Premium users will also receive over $300 in exclusive perks from leading maternity and baby brands, including:UPPAbabyBobbiePerelelCoterieBaby BrezzaBelly Bandit by ErgobabyLoveveryHALOLansinohNanitArmoireBabylist“OB/GYN practices are always looking for ways to improve the patient experience without spending money or adding to their workflow,” said Ellen Murphy, CEO of Sona. “Sona is a plug-and-play solution for offices that is loved by patients and turns every ultrasound into a shareable digital keepsake.”How It Works in Your OfficeEasy Setup:Download Sona on a computer in your officeAdd Sona as a destination on your ultrasound machine(s)Simple Workflow:Sonographer offers Sona to patient and enters patient’s mobile number into designated field in the ultrasound machinePatient receives a text with instructions on retrieving their ultrasoundReduce Unauthorized Recordings:Sona reduces the desire for patients to record their exam, allowing practices to stay HIPAA-compliantReady to join our growing network of trusted providers? Learn more at https://www.sonagram.com/ultrasound-providers or schedule a demo at https://www.sonagram.com/demo ###About SonaSona (Sonagram, Inc.) is a Boston-based health technology company dedicated to modernizing the ultrasound experience for providers and families. HIPAA-compliant and free for expectant parents, Sona delivers ultrasound images and clips directly from the machine to patients’ phones, helping families share and preserve their pregnancy memories in the digital age. For more information on Sona, visit www.sonagram.com

