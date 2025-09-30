Sona Launches with Brand Partnerships Program, Giving Expecting Parents over $300 in Perks

Sona mobile app allows expectant parents to access and share their ultrasounds. Sona partners with leading brands in maternity, baby, and family care to launch Sona Perks.

First-of-Its-Kind Sonogram App Offers Superior User Experience and Value with Secure, Easy-to-Share Images and Videos

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sona , the first free, HIPAA-compliant platform that securely delivers shareable ultrasound images directly to a patient’s phone, today announced the launch of its Exclusive Brand Partnership Program. Through these partnerships, Sona Premium users will receive exclusive perks - valued at over $300 - from top brands, including:UPPAbabyBobbiePerelelCoterieBaby BrezzaBelly Bandit by ErgobabyLoveveryHALOLansinohNanitArmoireBabylist“Ultrasound is one of the most magical moments in pregnancy, and families deserve more than just a printout,” said Ellen Murphy, CEO of Sona. “By partnering with some of the top trusted brands in the industry, we’re giving parents not only secure access to their ultrasound memories, but also exclusive perks that make the journey even more meaningful.”Patients can securely access their digital ultrasounds for free through the mobile app, with optional upgrades for enhanced features.How It worksTell the sonographer doing your ultrasound, "I want to access my images using the Sona app". If your OBGYN doesn’t have Sona, tell them “it’s free and easy to install”.Then:Download the Sona App and create a Sona account.Provide your cell phone number to the sonographer who will enter it into the ultrasound machine.Wait for a text that will arrive when your baby's ultrasound images are ready to view (you may have to wait between 1 and 24 hours), and follow the instructions to access your baby's ultrasound images.Enjoy Sona!The free to download Sona app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Enhanced features, including access to brand partner perks valued at $300, non-watermarked images, and more, are available for just $9.99/year. Download the app here: https://www.sonagram.com/download-app Sona’s platform is already live in OB/GYN offices nationwide, with more than 100,000 ultrasounds shared across 35,000 families.Sona is free and easy for your ultrasound provider to put in their office. To request Sona at your OB/GYN office, visit https://www.sonagram.com/request-sona ###About SonaSona (Sonagram, Inc.) is a Boston-based health technology company dedicated to modernizing the ultrasound experience for providers and families. HIPAA-compliant and free for expectant parents, Sona delivers ultrasound images and clips directly from the machine to patients’ phones, helping families share and preserve their pregnancy memories in the digital age. For more information on Sona, visit www.sonagram.com

