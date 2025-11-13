Redefining Active Recreation: CRS Adds Modular Pump Tracks to Its Lineup

A rider catches air on a bright blue modular pump track—showcasing the fun, flow, and versatility these space-efficient recreation systems A child and adult rollerblade together on a modular pump track, highlighting its multigenerational appeal and compatibility with a wide range of wheeled activities. Riders of all ages loop around a bright blue modular pump track, demonstrating its multigenerational appeal, high capacity, and suitability for a wide range of wheeled sports.

Exclusive distribution brings one of the fastest-growing recreation trends to camps, campgrounds, municipalities. resorts, and attractions.

This addition helps clients maximize their space and bring high-energy recreation experiences to life...incredibly versatile, they transform flat ground into an instant attraction.” — Ron Romens, CEO

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), a leader in delivering innovative recreation solutions, has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of Modular Pump Tracks -- an emerging favorite in active outdoor play. CRS will now serve as the exclusive distributor of Modular Pump Tracks to campground and camp markets nationwide, and to municipalities across its seven-state region.“This addition reflects our continued commitment to help clients maximize their space and bring high-energy recreation experiences to life,” said Ron Romens, CEO at CRS. “Pump Tracks are fun, social, and incredibly versatile—they transform flat ground into an instant attraction that keeps guests coming back.”What is a modular pump track Pump tracks are continuous loops of rollers and banked turns that riders navigate using body movement to build speed—no pedaling required. Suitable for bikes, scooters, skateboards, and skates, pump tracks encourage physical activity, skill-building, and repeat play, while fitting efficiently into a variety of site footprints.Unlike permanent hardscape tracks, modular systems can be installed in hours or days--not weeks--requiring minimal site preparation. They can also be expanded, reconfigured, or relocated over time, giving operators the flexibility to evolve their spaces and programming.CRS now offers two modular pump track systems:• Modular Pumptrack USA — A laminated-wood system with a fiberglass-resin composite riding surface designed for semi-permanent installations. It's manufactured in Poland and meets Buy America funding requirements. Optional logo panels offer sponsorship and branding opportunities.• Pumptrax — An injection-molded polyethylene system allows for easy setup, layout changes, and relocation – ideal for sites that adjust layouts seasonally or expand over time.CRS provides planning, layout guidance, and installation support to help organizations seamlessly integrate pump tracks into their recreation mix.About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS)Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) delivers innovative recreation solutions that help organizations create engaging spaces, attract visitors, and generate meaningful outcomes. From planning and design to equipment, installation, and support, CRS partners with camps, campgrounds, municipalities, attractions, schools, and private developers to bring recreation destinations to life. Learn more at www.crs4rec.com

Modular Pump Tracks Instantly Transform Open Space into a Thrill Zone

