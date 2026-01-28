New Recreation Planning Guide Helps Parks, Camps, Campgrounds, and Attractions Design More Impactful Spaces

2026 Recreation Planning Guide by CRS

Developed by Commercial Recreation Specialists, the 2026 Recreation Book offers a practical, solutions-focused planning resource to maximize recreation spaces.

When organizations are making decisions that will shape their spaces for years, they need ideas, context, and a way to think through what will have the biggest impact.” — Ron Romens, President of CRS

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recreation operators today face growing pressure to do more with every investment — creating experiences that attract families, increase participation, maximize space, and operate efficiently, all while working within tighter budgets and staffing realities.To support that planning process, Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) has released its 2026 Recreation Book, a newly redesigned guide that helps parks, camps, campgrounds, and attractions evaluate recreation projects holistically rather than product by product.Instead of functioning as a traditional catalog, the book is organized around common planning priorities and real-world challenges, giving teams a clearer framework for how different recreation elements work together to improve guest experience and long-term performance.“We wanted this to be something customers could actually use at the planning table,” said Ron Romens, President of CRS. “When organizations are making decisions that will shape their spaces for years, they need more than a list of equipment. They need ideas, context, and a way to think through what will have the biggest impact. That’s what this guide is designed to provide.”The 2026 Recreation Book is structured around six core focus areas that reflect lasting shifts in how people gather, play, and engage with outdoor spaces:• The Power of Water-Based Recreation – Using waterfronts, splash play, and inflatable attractions to anchor destinations, increase dwell time, and create high-energy family experiences• Gamification – Incorporating interactive and challenge-based elements that encourage repeat participation and friendly competition• Experience-Based Recreation – Designing immersive, memorable activities that give guests reasons to stay longer and return more often• Broadening Your Appeal – Creating inclusive spaces that serve a wider range of ages, abilities, and interests• Maximizing Space – Making smarter use of available footprints with flexible, multi-purpose, and scalable solutions• Increasing Operational Efficiency and Safety – Prioritizing durability, ease of maintenance, and thoughtful design to support safer, more sustainable operationsEach section combines planning insights with curated solutions across water-based recreation, playgrounds, shade and shelter, site furnishings, and related services — helping readers connect strategy to implementation.“For years, our conversations with customers have centered on outcomes — how to increase usage, extend stays, or make operations easier,” notes Ryan Hartberg, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CRS. “This book brings those insights together in one place. It’s meant to function like a playbook that helps teams align on goals and move forward with confidence.”The 2026 Recreation Book is available free in an interactive digital format, with a limited number of printed copies available upon request.Explore the digital edition:Request a complimentary printed copy:About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS)Commercial Recreation Specialists partners with municipalities, camps, campgrounds, and attractions to plan, design, and deliver recreation environments that increase participation, maximize space, and support long-term operational success. Through a carefully selected portfolio of products and hands-on services, CRS helps organizations create safe, engaging spaces that strengthen experiences and drive measurable results. Learn more at https://crs4rec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.