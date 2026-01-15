Commercial Recreation Specialists Celebrates Wibit’s 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Water Park Attraction

2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product Wibit Wave Inflatable Slide - Best New Product Winner of the 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award The Wibit Wave features a Nearly 50-foot Slide

This IAAPA recognition highlights how inflatables continue to evolve as a key category within water parks. We're proud to represent Wibit in the U.S. and to celebrate this achievement alongside them.” — Ron Romens, Founder of Commercial Recreation Specialists

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the exclusive U.S. distributor of Wibit Sports, Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) celebrates Wibit’s 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Water Park Attraction – the Wave inflatable slide.What is the 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award?The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards recognize innovation and excellence across the global attractions industry, with winners selected by industry professionals based on originality, impact, and execution.About the Wibit Wave Inflatable SlideThe award-winning Wave is a large-scale inflatable slide designed to create a striking visual presence while enhancing sliding experiences in aqua parks. Standing approximately 16.4 feet tall with a 49-foot slide length, the Wave’s curved form provides a longer, faster ride. A conveniently positioned reboarding stairway near the slide exit supports smoother throughput and guest flow.The Wave is fully compliant with DIN EN ISO 25649 safety standards and TÜV certified, reflecting Wibit’s commitment to delivering thrilling yet safe experiences.Wibit has since introduced a mirrored version of the Wave, expanding the original design to allow parallel rider experiences. This next iteration of the Wave concept is currently available for pre-order.About Commercial Recreation SpecialistsCommercial Recreation Specialists provides recreation solutions for communities, camps, campgrounds, resorts, attractions, and other recreation providers nationwide. From planning and design to product supply and installation, CRS delivers complete solutions that elevate experiences, enhance safety, and maximize ROI.

