Commercial Recreation Specialists Celebrates Wibit’s 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Water Park Attraction
What is the 2025 IAAPA Brass Ring Award?
The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards recognize innovation and excellence across the global attractions industry, with winners selected by industry professionals based on originality, impact, and execution.
About the Wibit Wave Inflatable Slide
The award-winning Wave is a large-scale inflatable slide designed to create a striking visual presence while enhancing sliding experiences in aqua parks. Standing approximately 16.4 feet tall with a 49-foot slide length, the Wave’s curved form provides a longer, faster ride. A conveniently positioned reboarding stairway near the slide exit supports smoother throughput and guest flow.
The Wave is fully compliant with DIN EN ISO 25649 safety standards and TÜV certified, reflecting Wibit’s commitment to delivering thrilling yet safe experiences.
Wibit has since introduced a mirrored version of the Wave, expanding the original design to allow parallel rider experiences. This next iteration of the Wave concept is currently available for pre-order.
About Commercial Recreation Specialists
Commercial Recreation Specialists provides recreation solutions for communities, camps, campgrounds, resorts, attractions, and other recreation providers nationwide. From planning and design to product supply and installation, CRS delivers complete solutions that elevate experiences, enhance safety, and maximize ROI.
