Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Expands with Crypto Shots as New Founding Member

Partnership Strengthens Industry Effort to Rebuild Trust and Provide Relief for Players of Failed Web3 Games

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, an initiative launched by Splinterlands and the SPS DAO to support players of failed Web3 games, today announced the addition of a new Founding Member: Web3 FPS innovator Crypto Shots. The partnership expands the fund’s resources and reinforces its mission to restore trust within the GameFi ecosystem.The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund was established to provide a safety net for players who have been financially and emotionally impacted by the collapse of blockchain-based games. Crypto Shots’ commitment adds additional resources to the fund’s initial $500,000 treasury and brings another long-standing, trusted developer to the cause. The collaboration offers displaced players an on-ramp into two of the space’s most established ecosystems: the strategic world of Splinterlands and the action-packed arenas of Crypto Shots.“We are thrilled to welcome Crypto Shots to this crucial initiative,” said Clayboyn, Managing Director for the SPS DAO. “Their team shares our player-first ethos and long-term vision for Web3 gaming. This collaboration isn't just about adding funds; it's about unifying established projects to create a safety net for the entire community.”Gabriele Sacchi, Founder of Crypto Shots, added:“We’re proud to join the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund and support its mission to rebuild trust in Web3 gaming. After four years of development focused on gamer experience and sustainable game economics, we believe games should be fun, fair, and rewarding — letting players share in sponsor prizes or transaction fees. Partnering with Splinterlands and its DAO is a natural step toward creating a more trusted and resilient GameFi ecosystem.”The fund’s core objectives remain focused on providing tangible relief and new opportunities through a structured and transparent program:-Provide long-term relief to players from failed Web3 games-Offer fair, verified redemption through Claim Tokens-Deliver both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunitiesWith the addition of Crypto Shots, the fund is now supported by a broader coalition, including donations from Splinterlands, Crypto Shots, dCrops, the SPS DAO, and voluntary contributions from their respective communities.About Crypto ShotsCrypto Shots is the first Web3 First-Person Shooter (FPS) game on the Wax blockchain and the first 3D game on the Hive blockchain. Seamlessly integrated with Ethereum and Bitcoin Lightning, it is a browser-based game with expansion plans for multiple platforms. Developed over three years by a multifaceted team of blockchain, AAA gaming, and design professionals, Crypto Shots is trusted by over 2,000 wallets and features more than 100 unique, in-house-designed NFTs. Players can battle bots, challenge other users in multiplayer, and experience the game risk-free with its guest feature.About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a trailblazing blockchain game launched in 2018. Known for its strategic gameplay, decentralized ownership, and active community, it remains one of the most-played Web3 games in the world with over 4 billion matches played. The game is governed by the SPS DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to long-term, community-driven development.Disclaimer:This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Splinterlands, Crypto Shots, and the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. For more information, visit https://splinterlands.com/cgrf Media Contact:

