Learn how to trap raccoons with MDC’s free online and in-person programs in Warsaw

WARSAW, Mo. – People harvest raccoons for many reasons, including lowering their population in an area, crafting things from their pelts, eating their meat, and more. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer two free upcoming opportunities to learn how to trap raccoons.

MDC Community Education Assistant John Rittel will host an in-person workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at Lost Valley Hatchery in Warsaw. Registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213122 to register.

For those who cannot attend in person, or wish for a virtual option, Rittel will host an online version of the workshop from 12 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 8. Interested participants can register for the online version at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213391.

In both versions of the program, participants will learn about the most popular and effective types of traps and trap sets. They will also learn how to scout for raccoon habitat and how to prepare harvested raccoon skins for tanning. The in-person workshop will include hands-on experience scouting habitat and making effective trap sets.

Lost Valley Hatchery is located at 28232 Hatchery Avenue in Warsaw. Direct any questions about the program to john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov. For more information on raccoon trapping regulations, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/seasons/raccoon-hunting-trapping.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.