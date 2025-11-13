Behavioral Health Organization Expands 24/7 Crisis Response Area

Jenique Dean, PHD, LCSW, Clinical Director

Trilogy’s Mobile Crisis Team, resolving 92% of crises without police/EMS, now serves Lincoln Square, Jefferson Park & Edgebrook/Sauganash.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy, a community-based nonprofit behavioral health organization, has expanded its Mobile Crisis Response (MCR) service area to include three additional Chicago communities - Lincoln Square (60625, 60657), Jefferson Park (60646), and Edgebrook/Sauganash (60646). The team will continue serving Chicago's Rogers Park (60626,60645) Edgewater (60660), West Ridge (60659), and Uptown (60613,60640) communities, as well as Skokie (60076,60077) and Evanston (60201, 60202, 60203,60204, 60208 & 60209).

Trilogy’s MCR team, previously known as the First-response Alternative Crisis Team (FACT), provides immediate, on-site crisis intervention and follow-up care for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis that requires urgent support but is not life-threatening. Staffed by trained mental health clinicians and peer specialists (individuals with lived experience), MCR offers an effective alternative to calling 911 by emphasizing clinical interventions without the sirens or flashing lights that typically accompany an EMS or police response.

Launched in 2022 as part of a statewide initiative to expand clinical crisis response, the MCR team operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers are connected directly with trained clinicians who assess their needs and deploy an in-person response when necessary.

The program’s growth is driven by two factors. The first is the program's strong outcomes. In the past year, Trilogy’s MCR team fielded more than 3,750 calls, supporting over 2,300 individuals across its service area. 92% of engagements were resolved without the need for 911 or police involvement. When the state identified a potential gap in crisis coverage, Trilogy was asked to step in. "Our community is asking us to do more because we’ve been able to meet their needs,” said Jenique Dean, Clinical Director.

The second factor that led to growth is Trilogy's inclusion in the state of Illinois' Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Demonstration period. CCBHCs are specially designated clinics that provide a comprehensive array of mental health and substance use services to individuals within the clinic's service area, regardless of their insurance coverage or ability to pay. “The Mobile Crisis Response team has become an integral part of the North Side’s crisis response infrastructure,” said Renae Schweers, Executive Clinical Director. "This expansion means that Trilogy is covering the entirety of our CCBHC service area, and then some." In addition to providing a more humane response to mental health crises, the program is also significantly more cost-effective than an EMS response, which can cost thousands of dollars and lead to additional unnecessary hospitalization costs.

“Trilogy is helping people through some of the toughest moments in their lives while reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and police contact," added Dean.

Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis can call 800.422.8400 anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Individuals outside of Trilogy's service areas are encouraged to call 988 for crisis response.

The expansion comes as Trilogy continues to increase access to behavioral healthcare citywide. Earlier this year, the organization opened its 24,000-square-foot Mental Wellness Center in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on the South Side as well as a new therapy center on the Northwest Side.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a nonprofit behavioral health organization providing comprehensive, integrated care that empowers people in recovery to build meaningful, independent lives. For nearly 55 years, Trilogy has supported individuals living with serious mental illnesses — including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, and co-occurring substance use or homelessness. Every day, Trilogy delivers high-quality, community-based care to some of Chicago’s most marginalized residents. People seeking information about services are encouraged to call 773.382.4060 or email intake@TrilogyInc.org.

Learn more or support their work at TrilogyInc.org.

Media Inquiries:

Development@Trilogyinc.org

773 837 2916

