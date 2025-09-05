Grand Opening of New South Side Mental Wellness Center September 18

Nonprofit Behavioral Healthcare Organization TRILOGY Providing More Community Access at New Chatham Location; Clients Welcome Regardless of Income

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy, a nonprofit community behavioral healthcare organization, is celebrating the grand opening of its new South Side Wellness Center on Thursday, September 18. Located at 8541 S. State Street, the new center will provide a comprehensive range of services to community members, increasing access to the mental health services that have historically been difficult to access on the South Side. “People on the South Side need more access to mental health resources in the community,” says Susan Doig, Trilogy President & CEO. “Without access to care, people suffer in silence. The Trilogy teams and clinicians who call this new center home base are ready to provide help when people need it most.”

The grand opening will take place during September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and National Recovery Month observations. “Recovery and suicide prevention are fundamental to our work and mission, and to behavioral health overall,” adds Doig. “It’s deeply meaningful for Trilogy to be able to celebrate the grand opening of this community resource at a time when we’re reflecting on these important topics.”

Services include intensive community outreach services that help people with serious mental illness stabilize; Family, individual, and group therapy; Child (age 6+) and adolescent therapy; a drop-in center, and more. The location opens four months after Trilogy launched a site on the Northwest Side. It also marks the final phase of the Breaking Down Walls for Mental Health campaign, which has raised over $2.3 million to date to renovate the 24,000-square-foot space. Support provided by Cook County Health, Office of Behavioral Health, Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, Integral Construction, Armitage Pharmacy, Assured Partners, CBRE, Cuore e Mani Foundation, Eleos Health, MADO Healthcare, Tapestry 360, USI, Wintrust Bank, and civic leaders. For program enrollment or referral info for this or any Trilogy location or program, contact intake@trilogyinc.org or call 773-382-4060. Medicaid accepted.

- Thursday, Sept 18, 2025, 11:30 AM -1:00 PM

- Trilogy, 8541 S. State Street, Chicago, 60619

- All welcome. RSVPs appreciated: Development@Trilogyinc.org

About Trilogy

TRILOGY is a nonprofit community mental healthcare organization providing comprehensive, integrated care that empowers people in mental health recovery to build meaningful, independent lives. For over 50 years, Trilogy has supported individuals facing serious mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, and depression, often alongside challenges like substance use or homelessness. Last year, Trilogy served 3,300 clients across Chicago, delivering a full spectrum of mental and behavioral healthcare to some of the city’s most marginalized populations. Learn more at TrilogyInc.org/breakingdownwalls

Media Inquiries: contact Jeff Fenwick at jfenwick@trilogyinc.org or 773-837-2916.

