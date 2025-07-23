NOW OPEN: Trilogy’s Chatham Mental Wellness Center Serving Chicago’s South Side

Nonprofit Behavioral Healthcare Agency Fully Opens New Chatham Location to Support Community Members Regardless of Income, New Clients Welcome

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy, a nonprofit community behavioral healthcare organization, has officially opened its location in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side after months of planning, renovation, and fundraising. The new center, located at 8541 S. State Street, provides a comprehensive range of services to community members and will increase access to the mental health services that have historically been lacking or difficult to access on the South Side.

“People on the South Side need more access to mental health resources,” says Susan Doig, Trilogy President & CEO. “Far too often, people who need mental healthcare go without it, suffer in silence or wind up in institutions. This is especially true in areas where people have fewer resources. Trilogy’s new center in Chatham, and the programs and staff based here, are ready today to help people get help when they need it.”

Who can access care:

- Anyone who needs support regardless of ability to pay

- Individuals using Medicaid

- Community members experiencing homelessness

- Children (6+), teens, adults and families

Services provided at Trilogy’s new South Side location include:

- Intensive community outreach services that help people with serious mental illness stay out of jails and hospitals, stabilize, and recover through community-based support

- Family, individual, and group therapy in a variety of modalities (CBT, DBT, EMDR and other approaches)

- A drop-in center where people can get a meal, a change of clothes, and get connected to therapy and community

- Child (ages 6+) and adolescent therapy that helps young people and teens access support early when it will have the most impact

- Psychological testing, psychology, substance use outreach and support, case management, supported employment, and more.

Why increasing access to mental health services on the South Side matters: Statistics show a striking disparity between the services that are needed and the services that are available on the South Side.

- This is a matter of life and death: In recent years, the suicide rate among Black youth jumped 37%, and suicide ideation and attempt-related medical visits rose 84%, according to Case Western Reserve University.

- People with serious mental illness experience a reduction in life expectancy of up to 20 years, according to the World Health Organization.

- More than half of residents living in South Side neighborhoods reported difficulty accessing needed mental health services, and while Black Chicagoans are twice as likely as White Chicagoans to report mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and PTSD, only a third reported getting the support they need, according to the Chicago Urban League.

The Chatham Center opens just months after Trilogy launched a location on the Northwest Side. It also marks the final phase of the Breaking Down Walls for Mental Health campaign, which has raised over $2.3 million to date to renovate the 24,000-square-foot former Mercy Medical space for team-based mental health services.

Critical funding for this growth has been provided by Cook County Health, Office of Behavioral Health, Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, Integral Construction, Armitage Pharmacy, Assured Partners, CBRE, Cuore e Mani Foundation, Eleos Health, Garcia Hamilton & Associates, MADO Healthcare, Tapestry 360, USI, Wintrust Bank, 2023 Breaking Down Walls gala supporters, as well as key civic leaders. A grand opening celebration at the Chatham location is scheduled for September 18.

For program enrollment or referral info for this or any Trilogy location or program, contact intake@trilogyinc.org or call 773-382-4060.

About Trilogy

TRILOGY is a nonprofit community mental healthcare organization providing comprehensive, integrated care that empowers people in mental health recovery to build meaningful, independent lives. For over 50 years, Trilogy has supported individuals facing serious mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, and depression, often alongside challenges like substance use or homelessness. Last year, Trilogy served 3,300 clients across Chicago, delivering a full spectrum of mental and behavioral healthcare to some of the city’s most marginalized populations. Learn more at TrilogyInc.org/breakingdownwalls

