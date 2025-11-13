Water On Demand Revenues Outpace Last Year by 63%

About

Once a government monopoly, the business of treating and reusing water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating-in-place, enabling large-scale recycling while also responding to the challenge of water scarcity and climate change. Our approach is dramatically simple: support that new trend and open the door to investors from everyday to institutional. Water On Demand is innovating solutions and funding sources to serve the new breed of treat-in-place commercial water recycling and treatment systems. Water On Demand is a subsidiary of public company OriginClear, Inc.

