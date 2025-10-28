Water On Demand’s Progressive Water Sees Adoption by Major Energy Utility
Texas subsidiary fast expanding on increased power plant water demands
“We are seeing a steadily growing demand for water treatment services by large energy producers,” said Ken Berenger, co-founder and CEO of Water On Demand Inc.
The services will be provided by Water On Demand’s operating subsidiary, Sherman, Texas-based Progressive Water Treatment (PWT). PWT first showed off its capabilities in January 2016 when Xcel Energy awarded PWT a contract for its Minnesota-based public utility. In the years since, PWT has built systems for various power plants and provided consumable components and site services, among many other types of customers.
The present surge in energy related business began August of 2021, when PWT announced a $5M Master Services Agreement (MSA) with a large US power utility. This led to more than $8 million in revenues in 2022 for the business unit, an all-time high. Since that year, PWT’s business in the energy sector has grown steadily. To meet demands, PWT doubled the size of its manufacturing facility last year and hired additional engineering and fabrication personnel.
“Providing water services for energy providers has become a mainstay for PWT,” commented James Woloszyn, Water On Demand’s chief operating officer (COO). “The demand for energy is exploding with skyrocketing electricity consumption from data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), widespread electrification due to population growth, urbanization and industrial expansion and the global push for decarbonization.”
“Ultra-pure water is mission-critical to the success of most of these applications,” concluded Woloszyn. “We believe the demand for it is only going to increase as the country and its infrastructure go progressively more digital.”
(Sources include IRENA's Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025, EIA reports, and IEA/Ember analyses.)
About Progressive Water Treatment
Progressive Water has a proven history of faultless design, engineering and fabrication of standard and custom-built filtration solutions with an industry reputation for Made in USA excellence.
About Water On Demand, Inc.
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
For more information, visit the company’s website: https://waterondemand.com/
Legends Of Water - The Big Business Update
