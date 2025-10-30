OZXchange Highlights Water On Demand’s Fund Model For New Wave of Opportunity Zone Businesses

Water On Demand, Inc. is a pioneer in private industrial water systems By listing on OZXchange, Water On Demand joins a group of other selected Opportunity Zone offerings. Investors can review fund materials, compliance documentation, and project details directly through the platform, bringing transparency and accessibility

Businesses Become New Impact Investment as Opportunity Zones Diversify Away from Pure Real Estate

This is a defining achievement for Water On Demand. Our Opportunity Zone Fund model isn’t just a financial tool, it’s a blueprint for how private capital can accelerate decentralized water solutions.” — Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water On Demand , Inc., a pioneer in private industrial water systems, reports that David Sillaman Jr., founder and CEO of OZXchange, has highlighted the company’s new investment model as among the first of a new breed of Opportunity Zone Businesses (OZBs), diversifying away from pure real estate development characterized by the original Opportunity Zone Act of 2018. OZXchange is a leading platform for US Opportunity Zones (OZs) and a leading resource provider for the OZ ecosystem www.ozxchange.com ).“At OZXchange, we’re seeing the dawn of a new era in impact investing — one that focuses on Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses (OZBs),” said Sillaman. “With the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) signed into law on July 4th, the benefits of Opportunity Zone program have been extended, which enables a powerful wave of investment into operating businesses that are creating measurable community and economic impact.”“I’ve reviewed Water On Demand’s Fund Financial Model closely, and it’s a standout example of what the next evolution of OZB investing looks like,” Sillaman said. “It’s designed with both impact and investor return in mind.”Water On Demand’s first Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) Fund model, marks a pivotal moment in its mission to revolutionize water as a service. Internally developed and validated through collaboration with top industry manufacturers, partners, and advisors, the financial model provides a scalable framework for Water On Demand’s investment-driven water infrastructure strategy. It also signifies the Company’s readiness to begin taking on projects.This milestone comes shortly after the Company announced the launch of its first Opportunity Zone Fund , which provides investors with an opportunity to participate in projects designed to deliver clean water solutions with measurable projected financial returns and significant social impact. In addition, existing Captive Opportunity Zone Funds (known as “closed funds”), are able to invest directly into the Water On Demand OZB.“This is a defining achievement for Water On Demand,” said Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand. “Our Opportunity Zone Fund model isn’t just a financial tool, it’s a blueprint for how private capital can accelerate decentralized water solutions. We’ve combined industry expertise, data-driven modeling, and strong partnerships to ensure this fund benefits investors, communities, and the planet alike.”The newly finalized OZ Fund Model forms the foundation of Water On Demand’s "water as a service" platform, which offers businesses and communities long-term access to sustainable water treatment without the burden of ownership or upfront capital. By leveraging Opportunity Zone incentives, the Company is able to align investor returns with environmental and social impact objectives, promoting responsible infrastructure growth in under-developed regions.“This model represents the culmination of extensive financial engineering and strategic input from our partners,” added Cory Mertes, Chief Financial Officer of Water On Demand. “It demonstrates that our water as a service framework is not only operationally viable but potentially financially compelling. With the QOZ Fund now live, we’re positioned to unlock scalable, recurring revenue streams while driving tangible change in how water systems are financed and managed.”The completion of this model underscores Water On Demand’s transformation from concept to implementation, bridging financial innovation with environmental technology. The Company’s planned $200 million Opportunity Zone Fund is designed to finance modular, decentralized water systems across the U.S., targeting measurable outcomes in water reuse, resilience, and sustainability.About Water On DemandFor years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this trend by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding future financial performance, anticipated project outcomes, and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Water On Demand undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Participation in the Water On Demand Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund is limited to accredited investors through offering documents available upon request. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Water On Demand interview with David Sillaman, CEO and Founder of Eazy OZ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.