MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Weapons Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who shot at a man in Northeast.

On Friday, September 26, 2025, at approximately 12:37 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 500 block of 60th Street, Northeast, for reports of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who advised that the suspect shot at him as he was driving out of the block. The victim’s vehicle was struck, but the victim was uninjured.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 40-year-old Dominic Lewis Hansberry, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Unregistered Firearm, and Unregistered Ammunition. The firearm believed to have been used in the offense has been recovered.

CCN: 25146973

