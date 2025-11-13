MPD Arrests Suspect in Brentwood Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, September 1, 2025, at approximately 4:16 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving efforts, the decedent was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Francois Adkins, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 44-year-old Tyrone Spencer, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 25133598

