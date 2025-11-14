Leisure Centers Market to Reach $60.3 Billion by 2029 with 7.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Leisure Centers Market Size And Growth?

The market size of leisure centers has seen robust growth in the past years. It is projected to increase from $41.29 billion in 2024 to $44.44 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an expanding urban populace, rise in disposable income, heightened health consciousness, the spread of fitness culture, and government led public recreation initiatives.

The market size of leisure centers is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $60.31 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth expected in the forecast period is largely due to the incorporation of digital fitness solutions, the embrace of green and sustainable facilities, and a rising interest in personalized wellness programs. Additional contributing factors include advancements in virtual and augmented reality experiences, and the growing trend of multi-functional leisure centers. Key trends in the upcoming period include the merging of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, the use of intelligent fitness and wellness technologies, a focus on expanding green and sustainable facilities, the implementation of AI-driven custom health and fitness programs, and the emergence of hybrid leisure centers that blend entertainment, fitness, and co-working spaces.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Leisure Centers Market?

The rise in sports tourism is set to fuel the expansion of the leisure centers market. Sports tourism involves travel to various sites to participate in, observe, or immerse in sports events and associated leisure activities, often merging leisure with sports-related pursuits. As more individuals travel for the experience of witnessing live sporting events, merging their sports enthusiasm with leisure and cultural experiences, sports tourism is experiencing growth. This activity bolsters leisure centers by drawing substantial amounts of visitors who apart from attending sports events, seek additional recreation, fitness, and wellness activities, thereby boosting the demand, revenue, and general growth of these centers. For instance, in July 2025, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, a UK-based government entity, reported that between April 2024 and March 2025, 30% of adults attended live sports events in person. Men's football was the most popular, garnering 61% participation, followed by rugby (19%), cricket (18%), and other sports (18%), emphasising a strong overall inclination for football. Hence, the rise in sports tourism is propelling the expansion of the leisure centers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Leisure Centers Market?

Major players in the Leisure Centers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc.

• LA Fitness International LLC

• Planet Fitness, Inc.

• Bourne Leisure

• Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

• Gold's Gym

• Anytime Fitness, LLC

• Nuffield Health

• Virgin Active Limited

• David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Leisure Centers Market?

Leading businesses in the leisure center market are prioritizing technological innovations like tech-powered venues. Such advancements allow for enhanced real-time monitoring, improved operational efficiency, and fortified safety protocols for avionics systems and personnel. Tech-powered venues are essentially facilities which incorporate high-tech digital technology, automated systems, and intelligent systems to boost safety, efficiency, and monitoring, in addition to improving the user experience. For example, Shott Amusement Limited, a leisure and entertainment organization based in India, launched its newest flagship center at Nesco, Mumbai, in May 2025. Spanning 25,000 sq. ft. across two levels, this tech-powered venue offers an assortment of top-tier recreational activities such as VIP bowling lanes, state-of-the-art laser tag, immersive VR, and arcade gaming. The center further offers a selection of carefully chosen dining options and adaptable banquet spaces, establishing itself as a complete entertainment and leisure hub.

How Is The Leisure Centers Market Segmented?

The leisure centersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Fitness And Wellness, Sports And Recreation, Entertainment And Leisure, Other Service Types

2) By Facility Type: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By Behavioral: Usage Frequency, Activity Type, Motivation

4) By Revenue Source: Membership Fees, Pay-Per-Use, Sponsorships, Other Revenue Sources

5) By Age Group And Target Audience: Children, Teenagers, Adults, Seniors

Subsegments:

1) By Fitness And Wellness: Personal Training, Group Fitness Classes, Yoga And Pilates Sessions, Wellness Programs, Nutrition And Diet Consultation

2) By Sports And Recreation: Indoor Sports Activities, Outdoor Sports Activities, Team Sports Programs, Individual Sports Programs, Adventure And Extreme Sports

3) By Entertainment And Leisure: Movie And Theater Screenings, Live Performances And Shows, Arcade And Gaming Zones, Virtual Reality Experiences, Amusement And Theme Park Rides

4) By Other Service Types: Spa And Massage Services, Swimming And Aquatic Programs, Fitness Equipment Rentals, Health And Lifestyle Workshops, Recreational Club Memberships

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Leisure Centers Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Leisure Centers, North America led with the largest market size in 2024. The fastest projected growth, however, is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report incorporates an in-depth analysis of various regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

