HB Strategies Texas Lobbyists Recognized Among Best in Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies is pleased to announce that three principals in its Texas office have been recognized in USLege's 2025 Best in Government Affairs Awards, a peer-nominated program honoring standout professionals in Texas in lobbying, public affairs, and policy strategy. Mark Vane was named among the Top 12 Hired Gun Lobbyists of the Year, recognizing the contract lobbyists in Texas whose work in state government relations demonstrates consistent effectiveness and trusted client service. Mark has practiced Texas government affairs for more than 27 years and is board certified in Legislative and Campaign Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Before entering private practice, he served as a legislative director in the Texas House of Representatives. Molly Spratt was named among the Top 12 Female Powerhouses of the Year, honoring the leaders in Texas whose influence and results have shaped leadership at the Capitol. Molly is recognized for her policy expertise, process knowledge, and ability to build consensus on complex issues. Before joining HB Strategies, she spent a decade working inside the Texas Legislature, including serving as Chief of Staff to Senator Joan Huffman. Myra Leo was named among the Top 12 Strategic Communicators of the Year, recognizing the professional communicators in Texas whose message discipline and voice influence legislative outcomes. For more than 25 years, Myra has combined policy expertise with strategic communication to guide complex issues through the legislative and regulatory process. She has served across multiple sectors and previously worked as Chief of Staff to former State Representative Irma Rangel, the first Hispanic woman elected to the Texas Legislature."These recognitions reflect the exceptional caliber of advocacy and strategic leadership our Texas team brings to clients every day," said Andy Blunt, CEO of HB Strategies. "Mark, Molly, Myra, and our entire team in Texas represent the expertise, integrity, and results that define effective government affairs."The USLege Best in Government Affairs Awards are designed to highlight standout professionals through peer nominations, recognizing those who bring sharp strategy, strong relationships, and consistent results to state government relations.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESEstablished in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains a comprehensive network of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HB Strategies Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

