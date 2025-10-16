84% of Virginia Traffic Deaths Occur Off the Interstate: DriveSafe Online Examines Hidden Risks on Virginia’s Backroads

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives. DriveSafe Online mobile friendly courses for individual and fleet training anytime anywhere.

New data reveal that everyday rural roads—not high-speed interstates—pose the greatest danger to Virginia drivers.

Most drivers think the interstate is dangerous. But the real risk is on the backroads we take every day, where familiarity makes us careless.” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 84% of traffic fatalities in Virginia occur on non-interstate roads, including rural routes, secondary highways, and local backroads that many drivers underestimate.In 2023 alone, Virginia reported 768 deaths on non-interstate roads compared to 139 on interstates. Two-lane stretches like Route 58 through Southside or Route 33 near Louisa County illustrate the danger—narrow lanes, sharp curves, and limited lighting can turn a simple drive into a deadly one.“Most drivers think the interstate is dangerous,” said Patrick Mileham, DriveSafe Online director of editorial development. “But the real risk is on the backroads we take every day, where familiarity makes us careless.”The Hidden Dangers on Virginia’s Rural and Secondary RoadsDrivers often let their guard down on familiar backroads. But data show that these routes hide risks that interstates don’t. Non-interstate crashes share several common traits:• Run-off-road collisions: More than half of Virginia’s rural roadway crashes are single-vehicle road-departure events.• Speed and loss of control: High speeds on curved or hilly rural roads reduce reaction time and make it harder to recover from mistakes.• Low visibility: Many nighttime fatalities occur on unlit secondary roads.• Delayed emergency response: In rural areas, longer response times can turn survivable injuries into fatalities.These conditions make rural and secondary roads extremely deadly despite carrying less traffic than major interstates.How DriveSafe Online Defensive Driver Training Can HelpDriveSafe Online defensive driver training courses teach Virginia drivers how to anticipate hazards and manage risk on all types of roads, not just the interstate. Interactive lessons and real-world instruction help drivers:• Recognize and avoid roadway-departure crashes.• Maintain safe speeds on curves and rural highways.• Scan ahead and anticipate hazards beyond immediate traffic.• Adjust following distance to improve visibility and reaction time.• Understand how fatigue and overconfidence increase crash risk.• Remove distractions and develop safer decision-making habits for everyday driving.DriveSafe Online encourages Virginia drivers and employers with fleet drivers to make defensive driving part of their safety culture before the next commute turns tragic. Completing the DriveSafe Online Virginia Driver Improvement Course and Traffic School also allows qualified drivers the chance to add 5 safe driving points to their driving record.

