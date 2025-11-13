Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,107 in the last 365 days.

Angela Bennett’s After She Disappeared Delivers a Gripping Sequel to the Belle McBain Series

Author Angela Bennett

Author Angela Bennett

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author Angela Bennett is excited to announce the release of her latest novel, After She Disappeared, the highly anticipated second book in the Belle McBain series. This thriller dives deeper into the world of private investigator Belle McBain, blending high-stakes mystery, family secrets, and unrelenting suspense that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

In After She Disappeared, Belle McBain thought she had left her turbulent past behind after surviving a harrowing kidnapping in the series' debut. But when a brutal assault in Fort Tyron Park uncovers a web of buried bodies, twisted obsessions, and long-hidden betrayals, Belle is thrust back into a nightmare that strikes closer to home than ever before. As she races against time to save her closest ally and unravel a killer's vengeful plot rooted in her family's dark history, Belle must confront painful truths about loyalty, love, and the shadows that refuse to fade. With echoes of medieval mysteries intertwined with modern-day peril, Bennett masterfully crafts a story of resilience, revenge, and redemption.

"Writing Belle's journey has been an exhilarating challenge," said Angela Bennett. "In this sequel, I wanted to explore the fragility of trust and how the past can erupt into the present with devastating force. Fans of the first book will love seeing Belle's evolution, while new readers will be hooked by the standalone thrills and emotional depth."

Following the success of the series opener, which captivated audiences with its blend of psychological suspense and action-packed investigation, After She Disappeared promises to skyrocket the stakes. Bennett's signature style, sharp dialogue, intricate plotting, and richly drawn characters shine through, drawing comparisons to thrillers by authors like Gillian Flynn, Lisa Gardner, and Tana French.

After She Disappeared is set to release in November 2025.

About Angela Bennett

Angela Bennett is an acclaimed thriller writer known for her compelling narratives that explore the intersection of personal trauma and high-stakes crime. Bennett's novels have garnered praise for their authenticity and emotional intensity. Bennett resides in New York City, where she continues to craft stories that delve into the human psyche.

Author: Angela Bennett
Publisher: Hampton Publishers

Angela Bennett
Hampton Publishers
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Angela Bennett’s After She Disappeared Delivers a Gripping Sequel to the Belle McBain Series

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more