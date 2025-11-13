Angela Bennett’s After She Disappeared Delivers a Gripping Sequel to the Belle McBain Series

Author Angela Bennett

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author Angela Bennett is excited to announce the release of her latest novel, After She Disappeared, the highly anticipated second book in the Belle McBain series. This thriller dives deeper into the world of private investigator Belle McBain, blending high-stakes mystery, family secrets, and unrelenting suspense that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.In After She Disappeared, Belle McBain thought she had left her turbulent past behind after surviving a harrowing kidnapping in the series' debut. But when a brutal assault in Fort Tyron Park uncovers a web of buried bodies, twisted obsessions, and long-hidden betrayals, Belle is thrust back into a nightmare that strikes closer to home than ever before. As she races against time to save her closest ally and unravel a killer's vengeful plot rooted in her family's dark history, Belle must confront painful truths about loyalty, love, and the shadows that refuse to fade. With echoes of medieval mysteries intertwined with modern-day peril, Bennett masterfully crafts a story of resilience, revenge, and redemption."Writing Belle's journey has been an exhilarating challenge," said Angela Bennett. "In this sequel, I wanted to explore the fragility of trust and how the past can erupt into the present with devastating force. Fans of the first book will love seeing Belle's evolution, while new readers will be hooked by the standalone thrills and emotional depth."Following the success of the series opener, which captivated audiences with its blend of psychological suspense and action-packed investigation, After She Disappeared promises to skyrocket the stakes. Bennett's signature style, sharp dialogue, intricate plotting, and richly drawn characters shine through, drawing comparisons to thrillers by authors like Gillian Flynn, Lisa Gardner, and Tana French.After She Disappeared is set to release in November 2025.About Angela BennettAngela Bennett is an acclaimed thriller writer known for her compelling narratives that explore the intersection of personal trauma and high-stakes crime. Bennett's novels have garnered praise for their authenticity and emotional intensity. Bennett resides in New York City, where she continues to craft stories that delve into the human psyche.Author: Angela BennettPublisher: Hampton Publishers

