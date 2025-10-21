Hampton Publishers Announces the Release of A to Zillion: Managing her dementia and remembering our lives before

Author Susan Mary

MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when life hands you love, laughter, and a loved one with dementia—all at once? In A to Zillion: Managing Her Dementia and Remembering Our Lives Before, author Susan Mary turns the chaos of caregiving into a story about family, resilience, and the absurd moments that made them stronger.This publication is not a typical “how-to” manual on caregiving. Instead, it is an account of how Susan Mary managed someone else’s life—a sincere, genuine, and often humorous portrayal of a family caring for someone who is no longer herself. Together, they find that coping may involve drinking hard seltzers, shifting conversation, and breaking free of self-doubt.“I didn’t write this book to evoke sadness,” says Susan Mary. "My purpose was to confront my fears — to explore how love extends, challenges, and makes you laugh out loud at things you thought you’d never have to do.”Susan Mary shares her heartfelt journey, marked by vulnerability, perseverance, and affection, serving as an ode to everyone who has accompanied her on this path. She pays tribute to her daughters, son, and friends, dedicating a chapter each to her loving husband and their essential primary caregiver. It is an engaging read, characterized by absurdity, turmoil, and poignancy. It’s a love story, too.Through quick-witted observations, heartfelt reflections, and snapshots of family life before and after dementia, A to Zillion reminds readers that even in the most chaotic chapters of life, humor is a survival tool—and love is the thread that keeps everything from unraveling.About the AuthorSusan Mary, a retired educational leader, devoted wife and mother, and now a debut author, demonstrates that it’s never too late to share your story — especially if it’s a wild one! Following a thirty-two-year tenure within Hawaii’s public education system, she integrates her writing expertise into a memoir that synergizes humor, emotional depth, and lasting lessons in resilience. Her distinctive storytelling style makes you want to keep reading, and the story stays with you long after you put it down.Available Now: https://a.co/d/2Rry6lT For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews, please contact:Author: Susan MaryEmail: susanmarybw11@gmail.comWebsite: a2zillion.comPublisher: Hampton Publishers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.