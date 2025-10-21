Wil Leslie Unveils Gripping Sci-Fi Novel 'Time Plan': A Tale of Loss, Redemption, and the Boundaries of Time

Author Wil Leslie

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Wil Leslie announces the release of his latest novel, Time Plan, a captivating blend of science fiction, historical drama, and heartfelt family saga. Set against the backdrop of quantum physics and personal tragedy, the book explores one man's audacious quest to rewrite his past, challenging readers to ponder the ethical and emotional limits of human ingenuity.In Time Plan, protagonist John Brogan, a brilliant quantum physicist orphaned at a young age, dedicates his life to unlocking the secrets of time travel. Raised by his devoted uncle and aunt, John rises to prominence at MIT, where he inherits a groundbreaking project from his mentor. But as he delves deeper into the possibilities of bending time and space, he must navigate moral dilemmas, forbidden love, and a high-stakes battle with government forces intent on seizing his invention."Writing Time Plan was a deeply personal journey for me," said Wil Leslie. "It's not just about the thrill of time travel, it's about the human heart's resilience in the face of loss and the profound questions we all face: What would we change if we could? And at what cost? I hope readers find inspiration in John's story to cherish their own moments in time."About the AuthorWil Leslie is a Boston-based author known for his immersive narratives that fuse science, history, and human emotion. Drawing on his experiences in the Northeast and a passion for quantum theory, Leslie’s work invites readers to question the fabric of reality.Contact Information:Wil Lesliewilleslie13@icloud.com

