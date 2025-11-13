Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Commerce Bank and announces termination of enforcement actions with Société Générale S.A. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
November 13, 2025
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:
Consent Prohibition Order against Nicholas Sheeley
Former employee of Commerce Bank, Kansas City, Missouri
Misappropriation of customer funds
Also on Thursday, the Board announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Société Générale S.A., Paris, France
Cease and Desist Order dated November 19, 2018 (PDF)
Terminated November 5, 2025
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Beijing, People's Republic of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated March 12, 2018 (PDF)
Terminated November 5, 2025
