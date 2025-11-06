Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Belt Valley Bank and The Halstead Bank
November 06, 2025
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Belt Valley Bank and The Halstead Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Belt Valley Bank, Belt, Montana
Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated September 12, 2025
The Halstead Bank, Halstead, Kansas
Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated September 12, 2025
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
