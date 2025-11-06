Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Belt Valley Bank and The Halstead Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Belt Valley Bank, Belt, Montana

Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated September 12, 2025

The Halstead Bank, Halstead, Kansas

Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated September 12, 2025

