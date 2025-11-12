Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by ID Bank CJSC
November 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by ID Bank CJSC
For release at 5:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by ID Bank CJSC, of Yerevan, Armenia, to establish a representative office in Glendale, California.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
