Inc. Names Akshie Jhaveri Shah, Founder of Grown Brilliance, to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.This year Inc. chose Akshie Jhaveri Shah, founder of lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, Grown Brilliance, as one of their 500 women. Jhaveri Shah’s leadership in the lab-grown diamond industry with Grown Brilliance reflects the rising demand for ethical and sustainable jewelry, with the brand recently expanding to 14 retail stores and acquiring three companies."Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Grown BrillianceGrown Brilliance is a female-founded, lab-grown diamond brand built on years of expertise and innovation in the jewelry industry. With a strong commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, the brand delivers exceptional quality, integrity, design, and value at every level.At Grown Brilliance, the mission is to redefine the diamond-buying experience by eliminating the friction and uncertainty of online shopping. By offering a curated selection of high-quality, lab-grown diamond jewelry—along with a seamless, risk-free shopping experience—customers can explore exquisite pieces with confidence.Sustainability is at the core of Grown Brilliance. The company’s dedication to eco-consciousness begins with lab-grown diamonds, which are cultivated in highly controlled laboratory environments using advanced technological processes that replicate the earth’s natural diamond formation. These diamonds offer the same brilliance and durability as mined diamonds while significantly reducing environmental impact.With a diverse range of both ready-made and customizable options, Grown Brilliance strives to help every customer find their perfect piece. Beyond creating beautiful jewelry, the brand is committed to making a positive impact on the planet. As a carbon-neutral company, Grown Brilliance actively participates in environmental initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability and global responsibility.

