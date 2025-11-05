Javier Palomarez, USHBC CEO, Congratulates Mikie Sherrill on Historic Win in New Jersey Election

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill on her historic victory as Governor of the State of New Jersey, marking a continued shift toward pragmatic, solutions-driven leadership that puts people before politics. Her victory also marks the first time since 1961 that one party has held the governorship of New Jersey for three straight terms. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill’s win underscores what we have seen across the country: Americans are ready for common sense leadership. Her message of unity, fiscal responsibility, and pragmatic governance resonated with voters across the political spectrum. Building on lessons from 2024, Sherrill reversed Republican gains in heavily Hispanic and working-class regions, including Passaic County, while strengthening margins in Essex, Union, and across North Jersey’s suburban corridor. Her victory proves that when candidates focus on affordability, stability, and common-sense solutions, they earn the trust of voters tired of extremes.”Throughout her public service, Governor-elect Sherrill has demonstrated the discipline, pragmatism, and bipartisan instincts that define effective leadership. A former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, she has built her career on service, integrity, and results – not partisanship. In Congress, she earned a reputation for working across the aisle to deliver for New Jersey families, veterans, and small businesses. Her campaign for governor reflected that same ethos, centered on lowering costs, strengthening education, and ensuring economic opportunity for all New Jerseyans.Palomarez continued:“This election is further evidence that the center is not only holding, it’s gaining momentum. Voters across America are rewarding candidates who govern with balance, focus on economic issues, and place collaboration over chaos. Governor-elect Sherrill’s win sends a clear message: those who lead from the middle and prioritize real results over rhetoric will define the next era of American politics.”The USHBC looks forward to working with Governor-elect Sherrill’s administration to ensure New Jersey remains a model of innovation, entrepreneurship, and small business empowerment for the nation.To learn more, follow @myUSHBC and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.