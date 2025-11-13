G Force Performance Expands Crossmember Lineup to Support Growing Demand for Modern Drivetrain Swaps

G Force expands its crossmember lineup with new lightweight, bolt-in options built to meet rising demand for modern drivetrain and racing swaps.

These new releases reflect what builders have been asking for — more applications, more flexibility, and parts that respect the original chassis without forcing modification.” — Ellen Kurr

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As engine and transmission swaps continue to rise across the performance, restoration, and diesel-conversion markets, builders are relying more heavily on transmission crossmembers that install cleanly, protect driveline geometry, and eliminate fabrication. To meet that demand, G Force Performance Products has expanded its lineup of transmission crossmembers and lightweight crossmembers with several newly released models covering classic, late-model, and truck applications.

Today’s builders aren’t just restoring vehicles — they’re modernizing them. Whether converting a classic for daily reliability or pairing new powertrains with older chassis, swap projects depend on a transmission crossmember that supports proper driveline angle, chassis clearance, exhaust routing, and long-term serviceability. G Force’s crossmember collection is engineered to address those requirements with bolt-in or weld-in designs, powder-coated steel construction, and application-specific geometry across a wide range of platforms.

New Crossmembers Added in Recent Weeks

The newest releases strengthen coverage for popular American vehicles, including GM classics, late-model performance cars, and light trucks:

1982–2005 S10 Blazer/Jimmy 4L80E Swap Crossmember (RCS-10B-4L80)

Designed for 2WD models running 4L80/4L80E transmissions. Engineered for frames with a horizontal shelf on each side to maintain driveline geometry during conversion.

1953–1979 Ford F100 Tubular Crossmember (GF-RCF100-W)

Built from 1-5/8" DOM steel tubing with bolt-on or weld-on end brackets, this universal-fit design provides strength and exhaust clearance for a wide range of transmission choices in classic F-Series builds.

2010–2015 Camaro Powerglide Swap Crossmember (GF-RCF5-PG)

A bolt-in solution for builders transitioning fifth-gen Camaro platforms to the Powerglide transmission, supporting drag- and performance-focused applications.

1959–1964 Chevy Impala/Bel Air 4L60E/700R4 Crossmember (GF-RCFX700-W)

Provides proper positioning and clearance for early GM B-Bodies converting to modern overdrive transmissions.

1959–1964 Chevy Impala/Bel Air 4L80E Crossmember (GF-RCFXI-W)

Designed specifically for 4L80E swaps in the same chassis, supporting a heavier-duty transmission without cutting or fabrication.

These additions join an expanding collection that includes tubular, boxed, and lightweight crossmembers supporting cars, trucks, SUVs, and performance platforms across multiple generations.

Support for Builders Beyond the Crossmembers

Alongside the new crossmembers, G Force has also added several shop and swap essentials designed to support mock-ups, installation, and drivetrain setup:

Swap Block™ mock-up transmissions for 4L60E, TH400, and 10L90

Engine stands for LS/LT, SBC, Gen III Hemi, and Small Block Ford

Manual transmission dollies for shop maneuverability

GM transmission mount spacer blocks

Universal ladder bar crossmembers

Ford 6.4L Powerstroke starters (commonly used in Cummins-to-Allison conversion setups)

Meeting the Needs of Modern Swap Culture

Engine and transmission crossmembers have become central to the way swap projects are built today. As the market moves toward cross-manufacturer combinations and heavier powertrains, builders are looking for bolt-in, custom transmission crossmember options that eliminate fabrication and protect driveline geometry from the start. G Force’s expanded lineup responds directly to that need with application-specific designs for both performance and restoration work.

“The most successful swaps are the ones that fit the first time,” said Ellen Kurr, Marketing Manager at G Force Performance Products. “These new releases reflect what builders have been asking for — more applications, more flexibility, and parts that respect the original chassis without forcing modification.”

About G Force Performance Products

G Force Performance Products engineers and manufactures components that simplify complex drivetrain swaps across classic and modern platforms. The company’s catalog includes transmission crossmembers, lightweight crossmembers, adapter plates, conversion kits, engine and transmission stands, and other essentials that support professional shops and DIY builders alike. Based in Wadsworth, Ohio, G Force develops solutions that prioritize fitment accuracy, driveline geometry, and long-term reliability.

For more information, visit crossmembers.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.