Crossmembers by G Force Redefines the Standard for Engine Swaps

When it comes to solving the toughest swap challenges, G Force Performance Products has earned a reputation for innovation that builders trust.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Force Performance Products has long been recognized for developing innovative solutions for complex engine swaps. From Cummins diesel conversions to LS swaps and classic GM platform upgrades, the company continues to refine the design and precision of its adapter kits and crossmembers.

The latest lineup—the Cummins-to-Allison Adapter Kit, LS-to-Z32 300ZX Swap Kit, and 1977–1990 B-Body 4L80E Crossmember—reflects G Force’s ongoing commitment to precision engineering and reliable performance.

Cummins to Allison Adapter Kit: Strength and Precision for Every Swap

The 1989–2002 Cummins to Allison Adapter Kit (GF-A-S) is designed to connect 5.9L 12-valve Cummins engines—and compatible 6BT models—with the Allison 1000 and 2000 Series transmissions.

G Force’s straight-mount configuration maintains driveline geometry for improved alignment. Each kit includes an adapter plate and flexplate engineered for durability and fitment accuracy. The setup accommodates the bellhousing pattern and a Ford 6.4L or 6.0L Powerstroke starter, supporting multiple configurations.

Customer feedback has noted simplified installation and consistent fitment, underscoring the engineering-focused approach of the product line.

LS-to-Z32 300ZX Swap Kit: Engineered for Performance Without Compromise

The Z32 300ZX LS Swap Kit (GF-LSZ32-SWAPKIT) connects GM’s LS engine family with the Nissan 300ZX’s five-speed transmission. This combination allows for broader compatibility between domestic and import performance systems.

The kit includes a steel flywheel, 3/8" powder-coated adapter plate, pilot bushing adapter, and mounting hardware, designed for proper alignment between LS engines and 1990–1996 Z32 transmissions. The dual-pattern flywheel supports both NA and Twin Turbo clutch setups, eliminating the need for machining or custom adjustments.

The result is a conversion that feels factory-built—tight tolerances, smooth engagement, and components that work in harmony to deliver lasting performance and precision.

B-Body 4L80E Crossmember: Proven Fitment, Trusted by Builders

The 1977–1990 B-Body 4L80E Crossmember (RCB3-4L80) is designed for use with GM B-Body models such as the Caprice, Impala, LeSabre, and Bonneville. It supports proper geometry and exhaust clearance through a bolt-in design that reduces installation complexity.

Its structural design provides dependable support and minimizes the need for fabrication.

Engineering Consistency Across Product Lines

Each product from G Force Performance Products is developed with consistent standards for accuracy, structural integrity, and ease of installation.

The company’s catalog supports a variety of applications—from diesel conversions to classic platform restorations—serving both professional and hobbyist builders. The current lineup highlights the result of ongoing design refinement and collaboration with the builder community.

To explore the full lineup of crossmembers, adapter kits, and swap components, visit crossmembers.com

About G Force Performance Products

Based in Wadsworth, Ohio, G Force Performance Products engineers and manufactures transmission crossmembers, adapter plates, and complete conversion kits for the performance and restoration market.

With a focus on fitment precision and manufacturing quality, G Force aims to make complex engine swaps more consistent and accessible.

Backed by American manufacturing and decades of automotive know-how, G Force continues to raise the standard for fitment, durability, and design in the aftermarket world. Every product reflects the same philosophy—engineered solutions that help builders go further, faster, and stronger.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.