Copperloy Welcomes Stephanie Klukow as Sales Coordinator

Copperloy is pleased to welcome Stephanie Klukow as the newest member of its Sales Coordination team.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copperloy is pleased to welcome Stephanie Klukow as the newest member of its Sales Coordination team. With a strong background in customer experience, logistics, and administrative operations, Stephanie brings precision and professionalism to the role—helping ensure every yard ramp order and custom project runs efficiently from quote to delivery. Her addition further strengthens Copperloy’s commitment to service that’s as dependable as the equipment it builds.

Connecting Sales and Service

In her position, Stephanie supports quoting, order management, and delivery coordination—key areas that keep yard ramp and loading equipment operations running smoothly and customers informed. She works closely with the sales and production teams to align schedules and confirm project details. Her organization and clear communication help ensure every order reflects Copperloy’s dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

“Copperloy’s dedication to quality and responsive service sets a strong example in the industry,” said Stephanie Klukow. “I’m proud to join a team that shares my commitment to professionalism and building lasting customer partnerships.”

Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager, said Stephanie’s experience and attention to detail have already made a positive impact.

“Stephanie brings a clear focus on customers and an ability to keep projects moving,” said Pohlmeyer. “Her organization and follow-through align perfectly with how we do business here at Copperloy. She’s the type of teammate who keeps everyone informed and the customer experience consistently strong.”

Supporting Copperloy’s Mission

Stephanie’s arrival reinforces Copperloy’s focus on dependable service and American-made quality. Her role bridges communication between departments, helping streamline workflow and improve responsiveness as customer demand continues to grow. Colleagues describe her approach as calm, methodical, and always solution-oriented—qualities that mirror Copperloy’s reputation for integrity and dependability.

As Copperloy continues to expand its product lines and capabilities, team members like Stephanie are central to sustaining the company’s forward momentum. Her contributions support Copperloy’s long-term goal of continuous improvement, ensuring every interaction—from the first call to final delivery—reflects the company’s high standards.

Built to Last, Built for America

Copperloy, a division of JH Industries, is a U.S. manufacturer of yard ramps, dock boards, and other portable loading dock equipment. For more than 70 years, the company has delivered high-performance, American-made solutions that improve safety and efficiency across industries.

For more information, contact Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager, at (800) 321-4968 ext. 221 or via email at apohlmeyer@copperloy.com.



