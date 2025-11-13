Dr. Joel Tudman’s THE FIGHT TO FIND YOURSELF Named to USA Today’s Best-Seller List

Dr. Joel Tudman's The Fight to Find Yourself

Noted Faith Leader and Author Celebrates Release with High Profile Appearances and Signings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joel Tudman, noted faith leader, actor, and mental health advocate, is celebrating a major milestone as his newly released book, The Fight to Find Yourself (ISBN: 9781546008927), has officially been named to the USA Today Best-Seller List Upon hearing the news, Dr. Tudman responded with his signature enthusiasm and gratitude:“Thank You Jesus, thank all of you! You guys are amazing—keep telling people about the book! I'm pumped right now!”Released on November 4, 2025, via Hachette Book Group, The Fight to Find Yourself blends practical teaching with deeply personal stories, guiding readers through the challenges of grief, confusion, and identity toward renewed hope, joy, and self-discovery. The recognition from USA Today highlights the book’s growing national impact and the resonance of its message.Ongoing National Promotion:Dr. Tudman is continuing momentum with a series of high-profile promotional appearances, including:The Breakfast Club — A wide-reaching national conversation around faith, purpose, and mental health.A fireside chat with actress and television personality Crystal Renee Hayslett — Exploring identity and spiritual growth.A book signing with Dr. T.D. Jakes at The Potter’s House in Dallas — One of the country’s most influential faith platforms.Additional promotional events and media appearances will be announced in the coming weeks as demand continues to grow.About The Fight to Find Yourself:In this timely and transformative work, Dr. Tudman addresses the internal struggle many face as they wrestle with self-worth and purpose. “We often go through life doing what’s expected of us, yet feel lost, empty, or unsure of our identity,” Tudman says. “This book helps readers confront that struggle and rediscover who they are at their core.”Through a mix of biblical insight, emotional honesty, and practical guidance, Tudman leads readers to:Uncover and challenge limiting beliefsConfront disappointment and reorient their lives toward purposeRoot out false ideas about worth and capabilityNavigate life transitions with courageSeek mentorship and faith-based supportRecognize God’s unique calling for their livesA deeply encouraging resource for anyone wrestling with identity, transition, or emotional pain, The Fight to Find Yourself offers a roadmap toward spiritual grounding and emotional healing.The book is available now in stores and online wherever books are sold.About Dr. Joel TudmanDr. Joel Tudman has served as both Senior and Associate Pastor at congregations across the country, ministering to thousands through his dynamic teaching and leadership. A passionate advocate for mental health awareness in faith communities, he is the co-owner of a full-service mental health facility in Dallas, Texas. He holds degrees from Texas A&M University and a Doctorate in Spirit-Filled Global Leadership in the African Diaspora. Dr. Tudman currently resides in South Florida with his wife and children.For more information visit www.DrJoelTudman.com ###

