$65M Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation for Unfair Business Practices, Breach of Contract Regarding HBCU Fundraiser

Independent Promoter Stresses Case’s Importance for HBCU Scholarships and Independent Concert Industry

Live Nation’s conduct demonstrates a pattern of monopolistic control and disregard for promoters. We will secure damages, restore our client’s reputation, and defend fairness in the concert industry” — Attorney Bryan J. Thomas of Thomas & Associates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Los Angeles, CA — October 29, 2025 — Fifth Degree Tours #2, a national independent concert promotion company led by Wesley Hunter, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. and Live Nation Touring (USA), Inc., subsidiaries of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.According to the complaint, Fifth Degree Tours #2 is seeking more than $65 million in damages based on claims including breach of contract, unfair business practices, intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and interference with prospective economic advantage.The dispute involves Jam Fest, a July 20, 2024 concert at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was promoted as a fundraising event for scholarships benefiting Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The lawsuit states that the concert was postponed due to severe weather as the headlining artist was set to perform. The filing says that Live Nation announced a postponement at the venue and online.The suit alleges that the concert was later canceled, and refunds were issued without consultation with Fifth Degree Tours #2. The filing, (case # 2:25-cv-07828) claims the decision led to financial losses for the company and its charitable partners, and that Live Nation retained revenue associated with concessions, parking, and ticketing. The complaint also states that the aftermath of the event affected the promoter’s standing with other venues.In a statement provided by the company, Hunter said the lawsuit was intended to address what he views as fairness concerns within the live entertainment business and the impact on scholarship funding.Legal counsel for Fifth Degree Tours #2, Attorney Bryan J. Thomas of Thomas & Associates, said the company is seeking compensation for its alleged losses and aims to ensure equitable treatment for independent promoters.According to the filing, the company further references weather-related postponements of other concerts, saying some events at the same venue have been rescheduled under similar conditions.The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and the opportunity to recover revenue allegedly connected to the event.About Fifth Degree Tours #2Fifth Degree Tours #2, LLC is a national independent concert promotion company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Led by promoter Wesley Hunter, the company has more than 30 years of experience producing live events featuring artists such as Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, and Diana Ross.Media Contact:Avenue A Media GroupAaron Follins, PrincipalAvenueAMediaGroup@Gmail.com(470) 304-2230Legal Contact:Law Suit case # 2:25-cv-07828Thomas & Associates Attorneys at LawCentury Park Plaza1801 Century Park East, 24th FloorLos Angeles, California 90067Main: 424-201-5446Direct: 213-999-5441Fax: 424-316-3038E-mail: bryan@bjthomaslaw.com

