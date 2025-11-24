Grammy Nominated Entertainer Travis Malloy Releases "Christmas Time With You"

Travis Malloy's "Christmas Time With You"

The Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter-Producer Delivers Festive Original Songs in First Holiday Album

Christmas has always been a special season for me” — Travis Malloy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- www.AvenueAMediaGroup.com Award winning singer, songwriter and producer Travis Malloy is celebrating the release of his highly anticipated holiday album, “Christmas Time With You.” The project marks Malloy’s first full-length Christmas album and features an eclectic mix of original compositions.The album features nine power packed tracks and guest appearances from R&B veterans, Coko (SWV) and Q. Parker (112) as well as comedian Jonathan Slocumb. Known for smooth beats and masterful lyrics, Malloy weaves elements of gospel and contemporary R&B vibes throughout the project.“Christmas has always been a special season for me,” Malloy said. “I wanted to create something that felt nostalgic but also new...music people can play while decorating the tree, cooking with family, driving through the city looking at lights, or just spending time with that special someone during this holiday season.”Standout tracks include the cozy ballad and title song “Christmas Time With You,” the groovy duet “Live Without You,” and “Silent Night,” a reverent arrangement honoring Malloy’s gospel roots. There is also a festive Afro-beats themed offering, “Be Good” that is sure to become a fan favorite.In addition to the new music project, Malloy oversees his wildly popular fashion line, Millions.Billions.Trillions. which is set to close out a record-breaking year in sales.“Christmas Time With You” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major global DSPs.ABOUT TRAVIS MALLOYTravis Malloy is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, songwriter, and producer. His work spans R&B, gospel, pop and inspirational genres. Malloy has written for and collaborated with award-winning artists across music, television and film. Writing and production credits include Missy Elliot, Jermaine Dupri, Dorinda Clark Cole, Fred Hammond, Zaytoven, and Monica. His music has generated millions of streams across platforms, with projects earning both critical and cultural acclaim.Malloy is also the founding President of THE MBT Brand (Millions.Billions.Trillions) and Malloy Entertainment, a music publishing company.For more info visit www.TheTravisMalloy.com # # #

