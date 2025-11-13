Oncology Data Advisor® Welcomes Matthew Hadfield, DO, as Editor in Chief

Oncology Data Advisor® has appointed Matthew Hadfield, DO, as Editor in Chief, to spearhead nuanced coverage of key issues which impact daily practice.

I’m looking forward to the opportunity to spotlight the next generation of oncology voices, foster cross-disciplinary learning, and create a space for exploring complex challenges in a digestible way.” — Matthew Hadfield, DO

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncology Data Advisor has appointed Matthew Hadfield, DO, as Editor in Chief for its next term. Dr. Hadfield is a Medical Oncologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Brown University/Legorreta Cancer Center in Providence, Rhode Island. He specializes in the treatment of melanoma, with clinical interests in early drug development and management of immunotherapy-related adverse events. During his term as Editor in Chief, he will be spearheading nuanced coverage of key issues which impact daily practice.Dr. Hadfield takes over the role from Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP, Assistant Professor in the Division of Medical Oncology at the University of Washington, who served as Editor in Chief from 2023 to 2025.“Serving as Editor in Chief of Oncology Data Advisor over the past two years has been a truly rewarding experience,” said Dr. Banerjee. “It’s been a privilege to help shape conversations that bridge disciplines, highlight innovation, and give a voice to both established and emerging leaders. I’m excited to see Dr. Hadfield take the helm and manifest his vision for expanding education, collaboration, and accessibility across the oncology community.”Through Dr. Banerjee’s leadership as Editor in Chief, Oncology Data Advisor has expanded its robust library of videos, podcasts, and blogs exploring the multifaceted field of oncology, with emphasis on multidisciplinary care, treatment accessibility, patient advocacy, and policy change. Dr. Banerjee will remain a member of the Editorial Board and continue providing direction in his field of multiple myeloma and malignant hematology.“I’m honored to step into the role of Editor in Chief and continue building on the strong foundation established by Dr. Banerjee and his predecessor, Dr. Abrams,” said Dr. Hadfield. “What I’m most looking forward to is the opportunity to spotlight the next generation of oncology voices, foster cross-disciplinary learning, engage with policymakers, and create a space where clinicians and trainees alike can explore complex challenges in a digestible way. I look forward to the thoughtful, forward-looking conversations in store.”In addition to providing leadership and direction for Oncology Data Advisor’s overall content, Dr. Hadfield will host monthly video interviews, pen a quarterly column, and share valuable insights into the fields of melanoma and immunotherapy.To hear more from Oncology Data Advisor’s Editorial Board, visit OncData.com and explore the growing collection of videos, podcasts, and news articles offering expert perspectives from the forefront of cancer care.About Oncology Data Advisorand i3 HealthOncology Data Advisor is the independent, digital resource that provides indispensable information relevant to the interprofessional cancer care team. As a leader in medical news and commentary for cancer care professionals, Oncology Data Advisor provides nuanced coverage of the latest research advances with the potential to improve health equity and patient outcomes.i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the interprofessional team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. In support of improving patient care, i3 Health is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

Navigating New Frontiers in Oncology: What's Next at Oncology Data Advisor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.