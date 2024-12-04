i3 Health® and Oncology Data Advisor® Announce Release of Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Position Statement and Podcast

i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisor announce the publication of the Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Task Force position statement and podcast episode.

As treatment approaches become more refined, management has become increasingly nuanced. Collaboration between specialties is critical in addressing the complexities of dedifferentiated liposarcoma.” — Richard Riedel, MD

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- i3 Healthand Oncology Data Advisorare pleased to announce the publication of the Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Task Force position statement in Cancer Treatment Reviews and the release of the CME-accredited Task Force podcast episode on i3Health.com.The article, titled “Diagnosis and Management of Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma: A Multidisciplinary Position Statement,” is authored by the six Task Force members:• Richard F. Riedel, MD, Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Oncology at Duke University Medical Center• Candace L. Haddox, MD, Physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School• Elizabeth H. Baldini, MD, MPH, FASTRO, Professor of Radiation Oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Harvard Medical School• Jason L. Hornick, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School• Vicki L. Keedy, MD, MSCI, Associate Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of Sarcoma at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center• Christina L. Roland, MD, MS, FACS, Associate Professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer CenterThe Task Force also held a live YouTube discussion (@i3Health on YouTube) in which they shared insights into the optimal diagnosis, treatment, and management of dedifferentiated liposarcoma for improving patient outcomes. In the position statement, they further delve into clinical presentations, the role of oncogenes in pathogenesis and prognosis, diagnostic approaches, and multidisciplinary team management, highlighting the roles of pathology, surgery, radiation, and systemic therapy.“Taking a multidisciplinary approach is crucial in optimizing the care of patients with dedifferentiated liposarcoma,” commented Dr. Riedel. “As treatment approaches become more refined, management has become increasingly nuanced, and collaboration between specialties is critical in addressing the complexities of this disease.”“Our hope for this position statement is that it will encourage the multidisciplinary team to collaborate to ensure optimal outcomes for their patients as the treatment landscape continues to expand,” concluded Dr. Haddox.Read the Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Task Force position statement as an open-access article in Cancer Treatment Reviews today: https://www.cancertreatmentreviews.com/article/S0305-7372%2824%2900175-0/fulltext Listen to the accredited Task Force podcast episode in which Dr. Riedel and Dr. Haddox further explore the multidisciplinary management of dedifferentiated liposarcoma: https://i3health.com/course-information/podcast-ddlps About i3 Healthand Oncology Data Advisori3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the interprofessional team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. In support of improving patient care, i3 Health is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.Oncology Data Advisor is the independent, digital resource that provides indispensable information relevant to the interprofessional cancer care team. As a leader in medical news and commentary for cancer care professionals, Oncology Data Advisor provides comprehensive coverage of the latest research advances with the potential to improve health equity and patient outcomes.

Diagnosis and Management of Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma

