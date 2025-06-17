i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisor Publish New Biliary Tract Cancer Guidance in 'Hepatology Communications'

i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisor announce the publication of the Biliary Tract Cancer Task Force position statement in "Hepatology Communications."

Our Task Force is a valuable resource for any provider looking to optimize treatment strategies and improve outcomes for their patients with biliary tract cancer.” — Anjana Pillai, MD

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i3 Healthand Oncology Data Advisorare pleased to announce the publication of the Biliary Tract Cancer Task Force position statement in "Hepatology Communications" and the release of the accredited Task Force podcast episode on i3Health.com.The article, “Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Insights on Molecular Testing, Targeted Therapies, and Future Directions From a Multidisciplinary Panel,” is authored by Rushabh Gujarathi, MBBS, incoming Internal Medicine Resident at the University of Louisville; Supriya Peshin, MD, Resident Physician at Norton Community Hospital; and the 5 Task Force members:• Anjana Pillai, MD, Professor of Medicine and Surgery and Medical Director of the Liver Tumor Program at the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center• Rachna Shroff, MD, MS, FASCO, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology and Professor in the College of Medicine at the University of Arizona Cancer Center• Melinda Bachini, Chief Patient Officer at the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation• Molly Meeks, RN, BSN, OCN, Clinical Coordinator in GI Medical Oncology at the University of Arizona Cancer Center• Xuchen Zhang, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology and Director of the Gastrointestinal and Liver Pathology Program at Yale University School of MedicineThe Task Force also held a live YouTube discussion (@i3Health on YouTube) in which they shared insights on challenges and innovations in biliary tract cancer care. In the position statement and accredited podcast, they further delve into signs and symptoms to facilitate early diagnosis, the role of molecular testing for informing treatment decisions, the potential of targeting the MDM2-p53 pathway as a treatment approach, and the incorporation of personalized medicine into therapeutic selection.“Biliary tract cancers are a model for precision oncology,” commented Dr. Pillai. “By understanding the molecular landscape of these tumors, clinicians can unlock targeted therapies that significantly impact patient outcomes. Our Task Force is a valuable resource for any provider looking to optimize treatment strategies and improve outcomes for their patients.”“With biliary tract cancers on the rise, early diagnosis and intervention are paramount,” added Dr. Shroff. “Our podcast and position statement provide clinicians with essential insights into enhancing awareness, facilitating timely diagnosis, and the importance of a multidisciplinary approach for improving patient care in this challenging disease.”Read the biliary tract cancer position statement in "Hepatology Communications" today, and listen to the accredited podcast episode in which Dr. Pillai and Dr. Shroff further explore the multidisciplinary management of biliary tract cancer. Learn more at https://i3Health.com/btc About i3 Healthand Oncology Data Advisori3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the interprofessional team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. In support of improving patient care, i3 Health is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.Oncology Data Advisor is the independent, digital resource that provides indispensable information relevant to the interprofessional cancer care team. As a leader in medical news and commentary for cancer care professionals, Oncology Data Advisor provides comprehensive coverage of the latest research advances with the potential to improve health equity and patient outcomes.

Challenges and Innovations in Biliary Tract Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Task Force

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.