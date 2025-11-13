LifeSculpt by ChristiMD Welcomes Dr. Nina Dereska, Mayo Clinic-Trained Urogynecologist and Pro-Aging Advocate

Dr. Dereska’s depth of experience and compassionate care perfectly align with LifeSculpt’s philosophy of whole-woman wellness."” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Nina Dereska , a fellowship-trained and board-certified Urogynecologist and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgeon, to its expanding team of women’s health experts. With advanced training from the Mayo Clinic and over 20 years of experience, Dr. Dereska brings unparalleled expertise in pelvic floor care, menopause , and intimate wellness to LifeSculpt’s mission of helping women feel strong, confident, and vibrant at every age.A New Era of Precision Pelvic & Menopause CareDr. Dereska specializes in diagnosing and treating pelvic floor disorders, urinary incontinence , pelvic pain, and menopausal concerns. She combines root-cause medicine with cutting-edge treatments, including minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures, to deliver lasting comfort and results. Her approach empowers women to reclaim their health, mobility, and vitality — inside and out.“Dr. Dereska’s depth of experience and compassionate care perfectly align with LifeSculpt’s philosophy of whole-woman wellness,” said Dr. Christi Pramudji, founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD. “She embodies the pro-aging mindset — seeing every decade as an opportunity to grow stronger, wiser, and more vibrant.”Strength, Purpose, and Passion Beyond the ClinicOutside of medicine, Dr. Dereska is a professional figure bodybuilder and certified personal trainer, championing the belief that women — especially in menopause — can be strong, fit, and fulfilled. Her dedication to empowering women through movement and mindset extends far beyond the clinic. She is also a proud mother to her daughter, currently studying at Louisiana State University (LSU).LifeSculpt Expands to the Houston GalleriaThe announcement comes as LifeSculpt by ChristiMD celebrates the opening of its new location in the Houston Galleria, expanding access to advanced aesthetic, wellness, and intimate health services for women across the region.About LifeSculpt by ChristiMDFounded by Dr. Christi Pramudji, board-certified Urogynecologist and women’s wellness specialist, LifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a destination for women seeking empowerment through health, beauty, and balance. From hormone and intimate wellness to body sculpting and rejuvenation, LifeSculpt combines medical precision with artistry — helping women live boldly through every decade.

