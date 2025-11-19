Legacy Foot & Ankle Highlights Winter Ankle Pain and New Treatment Options

Dr. Joe Aoun

Legacy Foot & Ankle Warns Michigan Residents: Winter Weather Can Intensify Ankle Pain — New Regenerative Solutions Offer Relief Without Surgery

What works for one person won’t always work for another. That’s why individualized medicine is essential — especially in winter when symptoms often escalate.” — Dr. Joe Aoun

ROCHESTER HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures drop across Michigan, podiatrists at Legacy Foot & Ankle are sounding the alarm: winter weather can significantly worsen ankle pain, stiffness, and inflammation. With icy sidewalks, reduced circulation, and increased risks of slips and falls, the cold season often brings a surge of patients struggling with new or worsening ankle injuries.Board-certified podiatrist Dr. Joe Aoun, founder of Legacy Foot & Ankle, reports a sharp rise in ankle pain cases every year between late November and March. “Cold weather makes tissues less flexible and more vulnerable to strain. Combine that with unstable surfaces like snow and ice, and you have the perfect recipe for ankle injuries,” says Dr. Aoun.To address this growing problem, Legacy Foot & Ankle is emphasizing its advanced, personalized approach to foot and ankle care — including regenerative medicine, functional medicine integration, and non-invasive technologies such as SoftWaveTissue Regeneration Therapy.Why Winter Makes Ankle Pain WorseExperts at Legacy Foot & Ankle identify several factors that contribute to winter ankle pain:- Cold-induced stiffness reduces joint mobility and increases risk of strain.- Poor circulation slows tissue recovery and intensifies chronic inflammation.- Slippery conditions cause sprains, tendon injuries, and fractures.- Unsupportive winter footwear can worsen alignment and joint stress.Dr. Aoun notes that many patients turn to over-the-counter pain medication or ineffective shoe inserts but still wake up every morning in discomfort. “Foot and ankle problems are highly personal,” he says. “What works for one person won’t always work for another. That’s why individualized medicine is essential — especially in winter when symptoms often escalate.” Regenerative Foot and Ankle Care : A New Standard for Winter Pain ReliefLegacy Foot & Ankle is one of the region’s leaders in personalized regenerative podiatry, offering therapies that tap into the body’s natural healing abilities.Patients experiencing ankle pain may benefit from:- SoftWaveTherapy, a non-invasive shockwave technology that stimulates cellular repair, increases blood flow, and reduces inflammation.- Platelet-rich regenerative treatments designed to restore damaged tissues.- Functional medicine evaluation to identify hidden causes of chronic pain, including inflammation, nutritional deficiencies, and metabolic issues.- Combination regenerative protocols that reduce recovery time and help patients avoid surgery. SoftWave therapy has been a game changer,” says Dr. Aoun. “It activates the body’s repair mechanisms without downtime, making it an ideal treatment for winter-related inflammation, tendon injuries, and chronic ankle pain.”A Whole-Person Approach for Faster RecoveryLegacy Foot & Ankle has built its reputation on a comprehensive philosophy: regenerative therapies work best when the body is functioning at its highest healing potential. By incorporating functional medicine, the clinic evaluates factors such as nutrition, inflammation, metabolic health, and overall wellness.This model allows patients to:- Heal faster during the winter months- Reduce the risk of recurring injuries- Avoid unnecessary medications- Strengthen long-term foot and ankle healthSame-Week Appointments Available Across Four Michigan LocationsWith clinics in Lapeer, Rochester Hills, Caro, and Bay City, Legacy Foot & Ankle offers:- Same-week and often same-day appointments- In-office diagnostic and regenerative treatment options- Custom orthotics and winter footwear support- Flexible payment plans and insurance verificationWinter ankle pain doesn't have to be inevitable. Legacy Foot & Ankle encourages Michigan residents to schedule a comprehensive evaluation before symptoms worsen.“The sooner we address ankle pain, the better the outcome,” Dr. Aoun explains. “Our goal is to help every patient stay active, safe, and pain-free all winter long.”About Legacy Foot & AnkleLegacy Foot & Ankle is Michigan’s leading podiatric practice specializing in personalized, regenerative, and functional foot and ankle care. Led by board-certified podiatrists, the clinic combines advanced technology with a whole-person medical approach to deliver long-term healing and exceptional patient outcomes. With four convenient locations, Legacy Foot & Ankle helps patients reclaim mobility, reduce chronic pain, and return to the activities they love.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.