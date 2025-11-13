TECH5 and AJARI Partner to Integrate Conversational AI into the Next Generation DPI

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECH5, an innovator in the field of biometrics and identity management, and AJARI, a developer of AI-powered learning and workforce platforms, have signed a strategic partnership agreement. As part of this collaboration, TECH5 will integrate AJARI’s multilingual AI Agent NISA, voice-based conversational AI technology, into its T5-OmniTrust platform to build advanced AI assistants.T5-OmniTrust is TECH5’s innovative technology offering, powering Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), helping to create ecosystems of shared, secure, and interoperable digital interactions, supporting access to broader public and private services. It enables decentralized digital IDs, decentralized trust, and decentralized data exchange.Citizens are the central participants in any DPI, interacting with the digital ecosystem daily. It is therefore essential that the tools they use are intuitive and user-friendly. Through its T5-OmniTrust platform, TECH5 provides all the key components required to build a comprehensive and trusted digital ecosystem, secured by digital identity to bridge trust and exchange gaps.A truly citizen-centric DPI is achieved when four primary types of digital interactions are enabled: proof of identity or capability (eKYC, age verification, etc.); access to physical and digital spaces to receive digital services (e-government portals, online accounts, etc.); access to financial services such as payments, banking, and credit facilities; authorization and attestation, including digital document signing and biometric one-time passwords (OTPs).With the conversational AI technology from AJARI, used in the T5-OmniTrust platform, users will be able to communicate by voice with an AI assistant embedded in their digital identity wallet. This will simplify their experience and facilitate seamless interactions across all major use cases.“Partnering with TECH5 marks a major milestone for AJARI.AI, a strong validation of our technology and vision from one of the world’s most trusted identity innovators. This collaboration brings our Agentic AI, NISA (Neural Interactive Systematic Assistance), to the forefront of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) transformation redefining how governments and citizens connect, communicate, and collaborate. We’re building the foundation for next-generation public services that are secure, inclusive, and deeply human-centric.” – Said Rafael Ibrahim, Co-Founder and CEO at AJARI.AI.TECH5 also plans to explore and potentially integrate other Agentic AI technologies into its DPI offering, and work with AJARI to achieve this milestone.“We believe that multilingual AI assistants will make a significant difference in government wallets and other citizen-facing systems. Imagine being able to perform any interaction related to your digital identity with the help of AI – solving issues instantly and discovering better ways to engage with the digital world. This is now becoming possible, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation.” – Said Rahul Parthe, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CTO at TECH5.TECH5 will collaborate to help governments and relying parties – service providers within the ecosystem – leverage these technologies to enable proactive governance.About AJARIAJARI is a technology company focused on AI-powered learning and workforce development platform, designed for governments, institutions, Schools, Universities and large organizations that need to Personalized education, upskill, and transform the outcome of learning process at a national level. AJARI is backed by Royal Group – a multi-industry powerhouse, founded in 2013, spanning digital transformation, biotech, sustainability, lifestyle, and defence technologies. Built on strategic public-private partnerships, the group is dedicated to shaping Indonesia's digital age through innovation and collaborative growth.About TECH5TECH5 is an international technology company founded by experts from the biometrics industry, focused on developing disruptive biometric and digital ID technology offerings through the application of AI and machine learning. Through sustained investment and a clear dedication to advancing biometric modalities powered by AI, TECH5’s algorithms have consistently ranked among the top tier in NIST evaluations for face, fingerprint, and iris recognition. TECH5 serves both government and private sectors, offering products for digital onboarding and identity assurance, civil ID, digital ID, and law enforcement, as well as powering Digital Public Infrastructure in multiple countries worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.