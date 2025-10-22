EV Buddy and EcoG Announce Hardware Development & Supply Agreement for Next-Gen V2V Fast DC Portable EV Chargers

Range & Charger Anxiety is Dead EVChargeShare Charing Rivian Ford Mustang MachE

EV Buddy Inc., developer of on-scene, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) fast DC charging & EcoG, a global EV-charging technology company known for DC Level 3 designs.

Range anxiety is dead. On-scene V2V fast DC charging gets EVs rolling in minutes and slashes roadside costs—exactly what Roadside Assistance Providers, OEMs and fleets need at scale.” — Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO, EV Buddy

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Buddy Inc., developer of on-scene, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) fast DC charging, today announced a hardware development and supply agreement with EcoG, a global EV-charging technology company known for its embedded EcoG OS, controller hardware, and reference designs used to accelerate reliable DC fast-charger development. ecog.io+2ecog.ioUnder the partnership, EcoG will support development and supply core power electronics control modules and firmware for EVChargeShare , EV Buddy’s next-generation portable V2V fast DC charger. EcoG’s platform supports all major standards—including OCPP 1.6/2.0.1 / 2.1. and ISO 15118-2 / 20—to improve interoperability and accelerated time-to-market. ecog.io“We’re solving the biggest hurdle holding back electrification: range and charging anxiety,” said Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO of EV Buddy. “Think of EVChargeShare as the EV equivalent of delivering a can of gasoline to a stranded ICE vehicle—only faster, cleaner, and data-driven. Instead of towing an out-of-charge EV, we bring a targeted DC boost on scene so drivers can safely reach the nearest station.”The new EVChargeShare unit is expected to feature:● Portable V2V fast DC output (target ~20 kW class at launch; scalable by configuration)● BMS-aware safety & controls (galvanic isolation, pre-charge, CC/CV management)● Connected telematics & OTA updates for device health, logs, and dispatch integration● Operator-friendly design for quick setup, glove-friendly UI, and roadside safety features● Serviceability & uptime focus with modular components and RMA-ready parts“EcoG is excited to support EV Buddy with a production-grade hardware and firmware stack tailored for portable fast DC,” said Robert (“Bob”) Skinner, Managing Director, U.S., EcoG. “Our controller platform and EcoG OS are designed to accelerate high-reliability DC charging with broad protocol support—exactly what roadside operators, fleets, OEMs, and dealerships need for dependable on-scene assist.” ecog.io+1Use cases & benefits● Roadside assist (tow-avoidance): Deliver energy on scene; reduce shoulder time and secondary-crash risk● Fleets: Quick recovery to a nearby charger to keep vehicles productive● OEMs & dealerships: Service-bay triage, software updates/conditioning, customer rescues without fixed DC installs● Events & coverage gaps: Temporary charging support where infrastructure is limited● Public-sector response: Incident management with data for clearance-time and safety KPIsCrowdfunding to support multi-region pilotsEV Buddy will soon launch a crowdfunding campaign to build initial EVChargeShare units and support a multi-region pilot rollout with roadside partners, agencies, fleets, OEMs, and dealerships. Interested supporters can sign up for updates at evbuddy.net/crowdfunding (testing-the-waters reservations, no payment/commitment).About EV BuddyEV Buddy Inc. builds EVChargeShare, a portable V2V fast DC charging solution that brings energy to the vehicle so drivers can avoid a tow and reach a charger quickly. The platform pairs compact hardware with connected software, telemetry, and reporting. EV Buddy is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. Learn more: evbuddy.netAbout EcoGHeadquartered in Munich, Germany and Detroit, Michigan, US, the international tech company EcoG is working on the rapid and efficient expansion of reliable and smart DC charging stations for electric vehicles. Driving forward energy sustainability. With its product, the EcoG Universal Core, an agnostic IoT control platform for EV chargers, EcoG specializes in enabling large manufacturers to get their charging products to market faster and with lower risk. With its charging technology, EcoG is already the market leader in Europe with more than 15% market share in Europe. EcoG is expanding internationally, already with 11% market share in India and first large-scale customers in production in North America. Its clients include several Fortune 500 companies, such as Siemens, Dover Fueling Solutions, ABB and Valeo.________________________________________Media ContactsEV Buddy Inc. — Presspress@evbuddy.netEcoG — Media Relationsinfo@ecog.io | +49 89 693 113 010 | https://ecog.io/ ecog.ioUSA Commercial Contact Robert Skinner Managing Director robert@ecog.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.