RedSeal Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

Company delivers a comprehensive continuous threat exposure management solution for large-scale, hybrid enterprise and government environments

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedSeal, a pioneer in proactive exposure management, today announced its inclusion in the inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms.

“We are proud to be recognized in this inaugural Magic Quadrant ™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms,” said Greg Enriquez, CEO at RedSeal. “RedSeal has spent over two decades helping customers reduce risk by visualizing and validating exposures across IT (on-prem, cloud, remote workers), OT, and IoT environments. Our experience, customer focus, and vast third-party integrations gives us a unique advantage in the market. We continuously align our roadmap to address current threats, respond to customer requirements, and leverage advanced technologies.”

The RedSeal Platform, available both as an on-premises and SaaS solution, enables organizations to model every asset, connection, and exposure across their hybrid environments. With over two decades of experience supporting large-scale enterprise and government networks, RedSeal continues to advance exposure modeling, risk prioritization, and compliance across regulated industries.

RedSeal’s latest advancements since the evaluation period include AI-informed impact validation, agentic AI security team augmentation, workflow automation with a low-/no-code builder for remediation, and threat-actor modeling and attack simulation, delivering efficiencies for customers in support of its vision: enabling organizations to know their hybrid digital environments better than any adversary.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, By Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Poole, Jonathan Nunez, 10 November 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



About RedSeal

RedSeal, a pioneer in proactive exposure management and winner of the SC Award for Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution, helps organizations see, understand, and secure hybrid digital environments across IT (on-prem, cloud, remote workers), OT, and IoT environments. Its patented modeling uncovers hidden assets, misconfigurations, and attack paths; prioritizes exposures by business-critical impact with Risk Radius™; and continuously validates compliance. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and U.S. military branches, RedSeal strengthens resilience, streamlines operations, and reduces business risk. Visit www.redseal.net.

