RedSeal Wins ‘Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution of the Year’ in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Awards Program recognizes the company for innovation and leadership in protecting one of the world’s most targeted industries

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedSeal, a pioneer in exposure management, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

For healthcare, RedSeal provides a breakthrough platform to proactively secure patient data and critical infrastructure. It uniquely models the entire hybrid environment—including diverse medical devices and IT/OT/IoT systems—without agents or production disruption, offering unmatched visibility. This enables security teams to identify, prioritize, and implement optimal cybersecurity controls, accelerating risk remediation and maintaining continuous HIPAA compliance.

"In healthcare, where patient safety and regulatory compliance are paramount, organizations can no longer afford gaps in visibility. RedSeal's proactive approach enables teams to uncover hidden risks, validate security controls, and maintain oversight in the areas attackers seek to exploit," said Greg Enriquez, CEO, RedSeal. "We're honored to receive this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. As healthcare organizations rapidly adopt connected medical devices, we're committed to partnering with them to maintain the authoritative visibility and situational awareness needed to protect patients and critical systems."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“RedSeal for Healthcare provides a comprehensive and proactive solution tailored to the security challenges of the healthcare industry,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “By providing complete visibility into network and cloud, RedSeal helps healthcare organizations secure and protect themselves, while still supporting the growing technology landscape, critical to patient care and research.”

RedSeal also supports compliance by delivering continuous validation of inventory; validation of secure configurations; definition and validation of segmentation policies to reduce risk and protect key assets; and quantitative measurement of enterprise risk via a "digital resilience score" for benchmarking network security posture and measuring compliance progress. Healthcare teams can manage liability, risk, and compliance needs through cyber mappings, summary reports, data visualization and support of frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK.

About RedSeal

RedSeal, a pioneer in proactive exposure management and winner of the SC Award for Best CTEM Solution, helps organizations see, understand, and secure hybrid digital environments across IT, remote, OT, cloud, and IoT. Its patented modeling uncovers hidden assets, misconfigurations, and attack paths; prioritizes exposures by business-critical impact with Risk Radius™; and continuously validates compliance. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and U.S. military branches, RedSeal strengthens resilience, streamlines operations, and reduces business risk. Visit www.redseal.net.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors.

