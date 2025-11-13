RedSeal Workflow Automates End-to-End Exposure Management, Cutting Remediation Time by 60%

RedSeal vulnerabilities are processed and, if high-value assets are impacted, tickets are created in Slack, ServiceNow, Jira, or Palo Alto XSIEM. RedSeal detects a vulnerability, requests approval in Slack, and suppresses the finding in RedSeal if it’s confirmed to be non-actionable.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedSeal, a pioneer in proactive exposure management for hybrid enterprise environments, today announced RedSeal Workflow, transforming security operations from exposure discovery to resolution. By embedding intelligent workflow automation capabilities directly into RedSeal's exposure management platform, organizations can now orchestrate remediation across their entire attack surface while eliminating manual handoffs that slow response and increase risk.

Security and IT teams face mounting pressure to reduce risk faster, but disconnected tools and manual processes create critical roadblocks. Fragmented visibility leaves exploitable gaps across cloud, on-premises, and operational technology environments. Manual ticketing, routing, and validation consume hundreds of analyst hours. Custom integrations drive up costs and delay remediation cycles by days or weeks.

RedSeal Workflow eliminates these barriers with a low/no-code automation engine that embeds RedSeal’s exposure intelligence into the systems an organization is already using, spanning 2,000+ systems and devices across 150+ connectors from 80+ vendors. Teams can design custom workflows that embed RedSeal context into ticketing systems, SIEM platforms, threat intelligence feeds, and collaboration tools, automating the routine tasks that consume security resources today.

"Security teams don't need another rigid tool, they need one that fits them," said Greg Enriquez, Chief Executive Officer of RedSeal. "RedSeal Workflow gives organizations the ability to automate repetitive tasks, validate fixes, and enforce policies, all while tailoring the RedSeal platform to their unique environment. Backed by an integration ecosystem unmatched in exposure management, it delivers adaptability that transforms how teams strengthen security posture."

RedSeal Workflow delivers measurable impact from day one. Organizations typically achieve 50–60% reductions in manual workload, freeing hundreds of analyst hours annually. Remediation cycles accelerate by up to 60%, cutting time-to-fix from five days to two. By eliminating custom integration projects, customers save 40–60% on integration costs, often covering it’s entire cost with a single avoided project. Combined, these benefits expect to deliver 3–6x ROI in the first year.

RedSeal Workflow offers:

• Complete visibility across on-prem, cloud, and OT environments, showing exactly what's connected, exposed, at risk, and how to fix it

• Intelligent automation that connects tools, triggers actions, and routes issues based on RedSeal's contextual analysis

• Proactive risk reduction by automating visibility, compliance checks, and validation steps that reduce risk

• Flexible design through low/no-code workflows that adapt to each organization's processes and priorities

"What sets RedSeal Workflow apart is its infinite flexibility, designed to adapt to how your organization actually works, not force you into predetermined workflows," said Joseph Ward, SVP Products for RedSeal. "With native, no-code orchestration embedded directly in the RedSeal platform, teams can automate workflows across their entire security ecosystem without the cost and complexity of external SOAR tools or fragile custom scripts. Whether you're connecting compliance feeds, orchestrating multi-cloud remediation, or validating OT segmentation policies, the possibilities are truly limitless. We're giving security teams the freedom to solve problems we haven't even imagined yet."

By automating the complete Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) lifecycle from discovery through validation and remediation, RedSeal Workflow enables organizations to move from exposure intelligence to exposure resolution, systematically reducing attack surface while improving team performance and demonstrating measurable security outcomes.

About RedSeal

RedSeal, a pioneer in proactive exposure management and winner of the SC Award for Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution, helps organizations see, understand, and secure hybrid digital environments across IT (on-prem, cloud, remote workers), OT, and IoT. Its patented modeling uncovers hidden assets, misconfigurations, and attack paths, prioritizes exposures by business impact with Risk Radius™, and validates compliance. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and U.S. military branches, RedSeal strengthens resilience and reduces business risk. Visit www.redseal.net.



