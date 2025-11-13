Submit Release
Northern Pool and Spa Launches ‘Season of Gratitude’ Campaign to Give Back to Local Charity

ELIOT, ME, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Pool & Spa, a trusted provider of pool design, service, and outdoor living solutions across Southern Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, has announced the launch of its Season of Gratitude campaign benefiting End 68 Hours of Hunger. The nonprofit organization provides meals to children who might otherwise go without food during weekends.

Through December 7, Northern Pool & Spa will donate $5 to End 68 Hours of Hunger for every 5-star review submitted on Google or Facebook. Customers who leave reviews on both platforms can double their impact.

“Supporting local families is something we care deeply about,” said Peter Paul of Northern Pool & Spa. “This campaign allows us to give back directly to the neighborhoods and communities we serve.”

Customers can participate by leaving reviews here:

Google: https://g.page/r/CfimdhkaOjvQEBM/review
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057608012330&sk=reviews

The Season of Gratitude initiative reflects Northern Pool & Spa’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and the belief that small acts of generosity can create lasting impact.
Learn more at https://northernpoolandspa.com/.

