This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – October 30, 2025

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• ACEC Recognizes Catherine Karakatsanis for Global Impact on Consulting Engineering• Graham CEO Andy Trewick Named One of Calgary’s Top Business Leaders for 2025• Dubai to Host MEPIC 2025: Shaping the Future of Smart, Sustainable Buildings• Unlicensed Engineer Jailed in Ontario for Violating Court Injunction• KEITH Unveils RX Technology: The Next Evolution in WALKING FLOORSystems• Geo Week 2026 Unveils Full Conference Program and Speaker Lineup• RONA+ Mascouche store honoured at Hardlines' Outstanding Retailer Awards• The Expert Edge: PCL Construction’s Secret to Smarter, Innovative Projects• [FREE ACCESS] Webinar : AI Powered Construction• Discounted Early Bird Pricing Now Available for the 2026 Made Right Conference in San Diego• New Research Identifies Key Drivers of Smart Home Adoption Across North America• Winter Preparedness: tips to protect your property• Distech Controls Expands Resense™ Series to Deliver Seamless, Personalized Experiences• National Housing Council Calls for Rights-Based Housing Metrics to Address Crisis• BC Construction Sector Faces Cost Pressures Amid Strong Permit Activity, Says BCCA• CIQS Calls for Greater Role of Construction Economists in Canada’s Infrastructure and Housing Plans• How Digital Twins Drive Measurable Insights in Construction Projects• Stop defaulting to cost cuts: when overhead reductions backfire• How much bigger can warehousing and distribution centers get?• How Is AI Disrupting the Construction Industry?• New Challenges and Growth Ahead: CCA Releases Fall 2025 Construction Outlook• Register to Attend: Advancing Construction Strategic Procurement 2025 in NashvilleStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

