Landsman Saldinger Carroll Recognized in 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms

Recognized in the 2026 Best Law Firms rankings, LSC continues to stand out for exceptional advocacy, strategic thinking, and its commitment to client success.

This recognition reflects our team’s relentless commitment to achieving results for our clients through intelligence, preparation, and strategic precision.” — Partners of Landsman Saldinger Carroll

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landsman Saldinger Carroll (LSC) is proud to announce its recognition in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms, a distinction that highlights the firm’s dedication to excellence, strategic advocacy, and outstanding client service.Now in its 16th year, the Best Law Firms rankings serve as one of the most trusted benchmarks in the legal profession. The annual list evaluates law firms across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions, recognizing those that demonstrate superior performance, professionalism, and client satisfaction.This year’s rankings were based on an extensive review process combining client feedback, peer evaluations, and firm data analysis. More than 110,000 clients provided over 200,000 evaluations of U.S. law firms, underscoring the prestige of inclusion in this competitive list.“We’re honored to be named among the nation’s top firms,” said the partners of Landsman Saldinger Carroll. “This recognition reflects our team’s relentless commitment to achieving results for our clients through intelligence, preparation, and strategic precision.”Landsman Saldinger Carroll is comprised of experienced trial attorneys focused exclusively on litigation and dispute resolution. The firm’s reputation for excellence is built on a foundation of rigorous analysis, creative problem-solving, and a personalized approach to every case.About Landsman Saldinger CarrollLandsman Saldinger Carroll is a Chicago-based litigation firm representing clients in complex commercial litigation matters across a variety of industries, FINRA arbitrations, employment-related matters, partnership and shareholder disputes, probate-related litigation and appeals. With decades of combined experience, the firm’s attorneys are known for their strategic thinking, tenacity, and proven success in and out of the courtroom.

