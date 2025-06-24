FreedomCare Expands Home Care Services in Illinois Through the Medicaid Home Services Program

FreedomCare launches In-Home Care Services in Illinois via the HSP, helping Medicaid members get trusted care from a family member or friend.

From downtown Chicago to Cook County and beyond, we’re honored to provide in-home care services that keep families together and promote independence at home.” — Caitlin Griffin

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreedomCare, a national leader in home-based care, is proud to announce the launch of its In-Home Care Services in Illinois through the Home Services Program (HSP) . This expansion empowers eligible Medicaid members to receive essential personal care services from someone they trust—often a family member or friend.The Illinois Home Services Program provides help with bathing, dressing, cooking, and mobility. FreedomCare simplifies the entire process by training caregivers, handling paperwork, and offering continuous support, ensuring high-quality home care services across the state.“Every Medicaid member in Illinois deserves care that’s timely, compassionate, and reliable,” said Caitlin Griffin, Illinois Operation Director, at FreedomCare. “From downtown Chicago to Cook County and beyond, we’re honored to provide in-home care services that keep families together and promote independence at home.”With over 72,000 families already served across the country, FreedomCare offers a trusted model for delivering care that values both the caregiver and the care recipient.Who’s Eligible?Medicaid members, family caregivers, and advocates throughout Illinois are encouraged to contact FreedomCare to see if they qualify for in-home personal care services under the Home Services Program.To learn more about FreedomCare’s Home Care Services in Illinois, visit www.freedomcare.com/illinois or call 866-322-6041.About FreedomCareFreedomCare partners with the Illinois Department of Human Services to bring personalized in-home care through the Medicaid Home Services Program. As a trusted leader in home-based care, FreedomCare enables Medicaid members to choose their own caregiver—often a family member or friend—so they can remain independent at home. Serving over 72,000 families nationwide, FreedomCare is proud to support Illinois families with training, support, and fast caregiver pay.

